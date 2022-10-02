Foot PSG – PSG has the best player in the world, Lionel Messi is resurrected!

On Saturday night, Lionel Messi took responsibility on the pitch to help PSG win. Author of a magnificent free kick, he shone on the game to the point of almost finding his Barcelona face. In any case, this is the opinion of his trainer, Christophe Galtier.

PSG supporters and Ligue 1 viewers dreamed of it, Lionel Messi finally succeeded. The Argentinian planted his first direct free kick in the Parisian jersey since his arrival a year ago. A strong sign of renewed confidence and efficiency for the sevenfold Golden Ball. No more adaptation problems in the French capital, the Pulga is well and truly back. Ligue 1 can already tremble like the Niçois on Saturday evening. In addition to his goal, Messi constantly provoked the Côte d’Azur defense clearly weighing on the fate of the meeting.

Galtier lucky to train the best player in the world

Lionel Messi is five goals in nine days when he had only reached the mark of six over the whole of the past season. The FC Barcelona phenomenon is back and it has not escaped his coach, Christophe Galtier. For the technician, Messi offers all the physical and mental guarantees to have a great season and perhaps even take pride of place in world football again.

“ I am lucky every morning to have Leo Messi in training. He is happy, in good physical shape and is back to his statistical standards in front of goal. He can obviously become the best player in the world again “, he dropped in a post-match press conference on Saturday evening. A confession that will please the owners of PSG who are counting on the Argentine prodigy to win the coveted Champions League. On the other hand, this is not good news for the opponents of PSG in France as in Europe, or even for Kylian Mbappé. We know that the Frenchman already sees himself at the top of the world hierarchy and, at the start of the season, his two main rivals for the Ballon d’Or may be in the same locker room as him.