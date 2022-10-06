Foot PSG – PSG has transformed Neymar, Brazil loves it

Less brilliant against Benfica Lisbon (1-1) on Wednesday in the Champions League, Neymar still retained his involvement. This new state of mind is a delight for coach Christophe Galtier and observers in Brazil.

Decisive passer for Lionel Messi, and author of an acrobatic gesture on the bar, Neymar saved his performance against Benfica. Apart from these two situations, the Paris Saint-Germain striker did not weigh enough in the offensive animation. It was indeed Lionel Messi who took control of the game with great success. Nevertheless, the Brazilian has kept his new state of mind that the journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho likes so much.

“The most collective version of Neymar”

” Neymar has withdrawn a lotcommented the Brazilian specialist on the Globoesporte website. He also offered the decisive pass on Lionel Messi’s goal and he found the crossbar with a nice acrobatic gesture. This is perhaps the most collective version of Brazilian crack since the beginning of his career. He is very excited this season. He knows what it means to win the World Cup and the Champions League. It’s not a guarantee, but it works. These laudatory comments necessarily recall those of coach Christophe Galtier on the withdrawal of the MNM.





” They all have a great experience of the high levelconfided the technician last month. They have this ability during the match to make decisions on the field. But very often, especially at half-time or in the preparation for matches, obviously I ask the three for an investment. Of the three, we quickly realize that Ney is the one with the best defensive withdrawal. He has this desire to sometimes be in this environment of three, with the other two. To be more precise, Ney is the one that gives the best balance because he has these characteristics. “Neymar model at Paris Saint-Germain, we would not have believed it a few months ago.