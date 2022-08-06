Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, a gesture of genius, he breaks the internet

Confirming his excellent performances during the preparation matches and in the Trophée des Champions, Lionel Messi lit up the game of PSG with an anthology goal.

Paris Saint-Germain supporters know it better than anyone, August’s performances do not prejudge the rest of the season. But after the masterclass against FC Nantes, the PSG Christophe Galtier version hit hard again, this time in Clermont. Obviously, the competition was not the strongest expected this season on the road for Parisian players. But with a Neymar and a Lionel Messi at this level of performance, Paris can dream higher. If the Brazilian was dazzling, what about Leo Messi who seems to be coming back to life after a completely failed season since leaving FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi applauded by a whole stadium

FIRST BICYCLE KICK GOAL FROM MESSI IN HIS CAREER, INSANE. pic.twitter.com/apLEgunNFU — Galu (@PSGalu) August 6, 2022

Author of a double, including a goal from a superb return, the Pulga caused general enthusiasm, including among those who criticized him. Even crazier, the Clermont public chanted the name of Lionel Messi, while the latter sealed the 5-0 triumph of PSG. “ Fantastic Messi, we found the genius who lit up our evenings for 15 years. And big congratulations to the Clermont public, beautiful player “, for example, launched Bertrand Latour, never tender with Paris Saint-Germain. ” There is something different in the air at PSG. And it’s beautiful to see “, was also enthusiastic Vincent Duluc after the perfect copy made by Paris, but especially its two stars. Very quickly, Lionel Messi positioned himself at the top of the trends on social networks, and said that Kylian Mbappé was absent.