Entertainment

Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, a gesture of genius, he breaks the internet

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 71 1 minute read

Confirming his excellent performances during the preparation matches and in the Trophée des Champions, Lionel Messi lit up the game of PSG with an anthology goal.

Paris Saint-Germain supporters know it better than anyone, August’s performances do not prejudge the rest of the season. But after the masterclass against FC Nantes, the PSG Christophe Galtier version hit hard again, this time in Clermont. Obviously, the competition was not the strongest expected this season on the road for Parisian players. But with a Neymar and a Lionel Messi at this level of performance, Paris can dream higher. If the Brazilian was dazzling, what about Leo Messi who seems to be coming back to life after a completely failed season since leaving FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi applauded by a whole stadium

Author of a double, including a goal from a superb return, the Pulga caused general enthusiasm, including among those who criticized him. Even crazier, the Clermont public chanted the name of Lionel Messi, while the latter sealed the 5-0 triumph of PSG. “ Fantastic Messi, we found the genius who lit up our evenings for 15 years. And big congratulations to the Clermont public, beautiful player “, for example, launched Bertrand Latour, never tender with Paris Saint-Germain. ” There is something different in the air at PSG. And it’s beautiful to see “, was also enthusiastic Vincent Duluc after the perfect copy made by Paris, but especially its two stars. Very quickly, Lionel Messi positioned himself at the top of the trends on social networks, and said that Kylian Mbappé was absent.


Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 71 1 minute read

Related Articles

PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Lionel Messi

8 mins ago

Selena Gomez wants to get married and mother

19 mins ago

Shawn Mendes smiles and flexes muscles in Miami Beach after canceling his tour

30 mins ago

Spain: Lionel Messi is in Barcelona

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button