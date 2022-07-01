Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi actor, his retraining is already found!

Under contract with PSG until June 2023, Lionel Messi has no intention of hanging up his boots yet.

Despite a disappointing season in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi wants to prove to French football observers that he is not over yet. In this sense, the Argentinian international has already informed the leaders of PSG that he will honor his contract, which runs until June 2023 in the French capital. Then, an adventure in the United States is anticipated for Lionel Messi, assiduously courted by David Beckham, the owner of the Inter Miami franchise. Rumors of a return to FC Barcelona are also numerous in Spain but it is nevertheless unlikely to materialize. In two to three years, Lionel Messi will then bow out and it will be time for La Pulga to think about his retraining. The number 30 of PSG may have a lead since he will play in a television series.

Lionel Messi brilliant in an acting role





Indeed, Lionel Messi will play in the Argentine series “Los Protectores” (The Protectors). The former captain of FC Barcelona will make an appearance during the first episode of season 2, which will be broadcast in Argentina from 2023 on the Star+ channel. The shooting is finished and took place recently in two cities: Buenos Aires… and Paris. “It really surprised us all, not only his human quality, but also his acting” unveiled the Colombian actor Andrés Parra, who played the famous drug trafficker Pablo Escobar in the series El Patron del Mal. After shining behind the cameras, Lionel Messi, who is currently enjoying a few days off, will be expected at the turn at PSG next season. More than ever, his association with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will be closely scrutinized. The three men having left to stay in Paris, they will have – this time – to guide the club from the capital to success in Ligue 1… but especially in the Champions League.