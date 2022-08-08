Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi and Barcelona, ​​​​secret negotiations for 2023

Dazzling with Paris Saint-Germain for two games, Lionel Messi is still a sensitive subject at Barcelona. To the point that some even think that the seven-time Ballon d’Or is already negotiating his return in 2023.

Since his signing at PSG almost a year ago to the day, Lionel Messi has always been talked about, but rather to criticize his sports performance in the jersey of the French club. Ghostly for a season, the ghost of the Pulga has obviously remained in the locker room of the Parc des Princes, since since the start of the preparation matches, and against Nantes and Clermont, the Argentine star has returned to the top or almost. In addition to perfect copies, Leo Messi scored against Clermont a goal that made headlines throughout Europe, the former Barcelona player achieving a seemingly unprecedented return in his long career. While on the side of Paris Saint-Germain we enjoy seeing the sevenfold Ballon d’Or at this level, in Spain it is starting to get excited again. And rumors are intensifying regarding Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barca as soon as possible.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are already discussing for 2023





Even if the hypothesis of a signing during this transfer window is to be forgotten, Gerard Romero, the very popular journalist, confided on the sidelines of the Gamper trophy, won Sunday evening 6-0 by Barça, that he thought of a moment that Joan Laporta was going to succeed in this challenge and make a big offer to Nasser Al-Khelaifi to agree to sell Lionel Messi this summer. Even if this was not the case, the journalist is convinced that after the World Cup in Qatar, and when he is free from his contract with PSG, then the Pulga will come to Camp Nou and not extend with Paris Saint -Germain. ” There were times I thought he could come back this transfer window (…) There are talks between Laporta and Leo Messi’s entourage for a possible return in 2023. The Argentine has the option of extending his contract with PSG for another season, but the Catalan club want to reinstate him in the squad . Messi would play at Barca for 1 or 2 years “, announced Gerard Romero at the microphone of Radio Catalunya.





In recent weeks, Joan Laporta and Xavi have repeatedly mentioned the return of Lionel Messi, the two men having no trouble recognizing that the departure of the Argentine star had been catastrophic for the image of FC Barcelona. The Gamer’s Tears of 35 years having been badly experienced by a large part of Barça supporters and inevitably the Catalan officials want to rectify the situation. However, by coming to belly dance one year from the end of Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Joan Laporta can both provoke a brutal reaction from the Parisian leaders, no negotiation being authorized before the 1st next January, but above all he puts himself in a weak position against a Lionel Messi who has not at all forgotten the behavior of the president of Barça in 2022. His revenge could be terrible, for example by extending a year with the PSG, since a clause exists in his contract. But if it turns out that the Messi clan is really already talking with Laporta, then the atmosphere could inevitably become particularly tense over the months.