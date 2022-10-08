Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi and Christophe Galtier, beware of danger

Released at the end of the match against Benfica, Lionel Messi is forfeited for this Saturday’s meeting in Reims. Even if at Paris Saint-Germain we do not panic, some wonder if Christophe Galtier has not shot the Pulga too much.

While Kylian Mbappé and Neymar appeared in halftone Wednesday evening in Portugal, Lionel Messi confirmed that he had regained all his qualities or almost, knowing that at 35 the man with 7 Ballons d’Or can no longer give as much as before. However, at the request of the Argentine star, the Paris Saint-Germain manager was forced to replace him as the end of the game against Benfica loomed. By the admission of Christophe Galtier, nothing serious for Leo Messi, who had however felt a small problem in the calf and did not want to take excessive risks. However, PSG will still have to do without their star for this Saturday’s trip to Reims, with Galtier confirming that Messi will only return to training on Monday, 24 hours before Benfica’s reception at the Parc des Princes. And all of a sudden, the stats on Lionel Messi’s usage came to the surface.

Lionel Messi, PSG’s most used player behind Donnarumma

Since the start of the Ligue 1 and Champions League season, and until this match at the Delaune stadium, the former FC Barcelona player has played every game since the Champions Trophy, and it is even he who has the most playing time at PSG, with the exception of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with 1,143 minutes (90 in the Champions Trophy, 255 in C1 and 798 in Ligue 1). In this ranking, he is ahead of Marquinhos by 63 minutes and especially Neymar by 75 minutes and Kylian Mbappé by 255 minutes. In other words, Lionel Messi is the basic player of Christophe Galtier, and the latter does not hide it. But at a time when the Pulga will experience its first package, one wonders if the French coach of Paris Saint-Germain has not drawn too much on the physique of a player who remained on a very lackluster season. The question was posed to specialists who take a radical position.





If some are ready to attack Christophe Galtier concerning the management of Leo Messi, this is not the case with Robert Duverne, who was the physical trainer of Olympique Lyonnais in the great years and who knows what the team is capable of. Paris Saint-Germain striker. ” Advances around nutrition, preparation, recovery and more mean that a 35-year-old player today is nothing like a 35-year-old player ten years ago. (…) If he played Mané or Mbappé, he probably wouldn’t be able to repeat as many matches. But as his talent allows him to impose his rhythm of play, he is very rarely in overspeed “, explains, in Le Parisien, the one who also remained in the history of French football for having thrown his stopwatch on the side of Knysna.

🔝🤩 #UCL The goal of 𝐋𝐞𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 🆚 Benfica is named goal of the week in @ChampionsLeague ! ⚽️❤️💙#SLBPSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) October 6, 2022

Another opinion on the way Lionel Messi is managed by the tricolor coach, that of Rolland Courbis. ” We are not talking about a lambda 35-year-old player, but about the best 35-year-old player in the world. When an element like him has an alert and he wants to play three days before a Champions League match, you discuss, you reason with him. But if you can’t convince him, Messi or not, you still put the interest of the player and the club first, whether he’s sulking or not. “Warns the former coach of OM and Bordeaux, in particular. Obviously, Christophe Galtier did not have to ask the question this time, but the PSG coach must still handle the Messi case with tweezers. Especially at a time when Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to extend Lionel Messi’s contract.