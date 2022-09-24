Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi and Paris, it’s finally the great love

Double scorer this Friday evening against Honduras, Leo Messi has been walking on water for a few weeks. A good omen for his country, but also for PSG.

Leo Messi had gone through big changes last season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or left his lifelong club, Barça, to join PSG. To make matters worse, Messi had not done the preparation with the capital club. Result, a difficult first season with PSG and criticism of all kinds from fans and observers. But since the start of the new exercise, the Pulga has been radiant. With the champions of France, Messi is already at 6 goals and 8 assists in 11 games played in all competitions. At each of his performances, Messi dazzles the game. This was again the case this Friday between Argentina and Honduras.

Leo Messi, confessions about PSG

ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS GOAL BY LIONEL MESSI!pic.twitter.com/RU89tY4h7t —Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 24, 2022

The former Barça, author of a double, regaled. In the mixed zone after the match, Leo Messi looked back on his start to the season and what has changed compared to last season. TyC Sports reports in particular as follows: “This year is different, I arrived with a different spirit. I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I have already said it. I had a bad time, I never really found myself. This year is different. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again”. This is clear and should reassure PSG fans about Lionel Messi’s future intentions and motivations this season.





Because in addition to the World Cup with Argentina, the Argentine genius has also planned to send a message with the champions of France. Next match for the Albiceleste, Wednesday against Jamaica, the opportunity to confirm this renewed form two months before the World Cup in Qatar. On the side of Paris Saint-Germain, we must obviously be delighted with the words of Lionel Messi, who has shown very good things since the start of the season, even if probably Christophe Galtier must especially cross his fingers so that the number 30 of PSG returns. without any injuries and in good shape from these two games played on the other side of the Atlantic. And this while Nasser Al-Khelaifi has the desire to extend the contract of the Argentine legend.