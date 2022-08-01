Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi assaulted after his show in Tel Aviv

Lionel Messi was the author of an almost perfect performance in the Trophée des Champions. But when analyzing the match of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, it was tough.

Faced with a courageous but quickly overwhelmed Nantes squad, PSG shone in particular thanks to its two stars, Neymar and Lionel Messi, knowing that Kylian Mbappé was suspended for this first official meeting of the 2022-2023 season. As seen the week in Japan, the Argentine player appeared as motivated as ever, with Leo Messi stepping onto the pitch last year giving way to a physically engaged Messi. A year almost to the day after his signing in Paris, and while FC Barcelona is once again making eyes at him, the Argentine player seems to have new ambitions. But some journalists are not convinced and have made it known.





On the set of L’Equipe du Soir, Lionel Messi had his ears whistling and the first to draw was Grégory Schneider. ” I have doubts about the relationship between Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and I will always have doubts. They are in a close action zone and last season Leo Messi dropped the deal by stepping back. It was not for pleasure to play 50 meters from goal. I have no doubt that he can do a great half of the season, but after the World Cup everything will change “, announced the journalist from L’Equipe, soon joined by two of his colleagues, also convinced that what we have seen since the start of the preparation of PSG meant nothing.





For Hervé Penot, it is clear that Lionel Messi seems to be better equipped to shine this season, but there may be a secret. ” I like the idea of ​​the permanent dream, but if there is any doubt that he will have a better season than last year, who says he is not prepared in an incredible way just for the Cup of World “Explains the reporter from L’Equipe, soon joined by Nabil Djellit, who is struggling to catch fire: “ We could expect a little more Lionel Messi last season anyway, he was aiming for the posts and his two goals in February did not change anything. For me Lionel Messi is Barça, when he was twirling and this is not the case. “We will ask the players of FC Nantes, what they think of the form of Lionel Messi after the Champions Trophy won by PSG, not sure that they share the opinion of the journalists of L’Equipe du soir