Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi best player in the world, the debate ends

PSG validated their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday evening by pulverizing Maccabi Haifa (7-2). Leo Messi will have achieved a performance highlighted by observers.

Leo Messi is making a stunning start to the season in the colors of PSG. Another double scorer this Tuesday evening against Maccabi Haifa, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has everyone in agreement. Messi displays high-flying stats, with 12 assists and 11 goals scored in 16 games played in all competitions. A very good omen for PSG but also for Argentina before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Right now, some even think that Leo Messi is still the best player in the world. This is in any case the opinion of Dominique Grimault.

Messi is still the boss!

By scoring a brace yesterday, Leo Messi returned to 11 points from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as top scorer in the history of the UCL. 1️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (140 goals)

On the antennaEuropean 1, the journalist indeed returned to the XXL performance of Leo Messi against Maccabi Haifa. For him, Messi still has no equal on the football planet. “I want to insist on the majestic return of Leo Messi. He rocked this game. Messi shows us in 90 minutes that he’s still the best player in the world. Obviously, we can speak of the opponent a little soft but what he showed was exceptional. He did some sleight of hand, he scored two absolutely magnificent goals,” said Dominique Grimault, delighted to see Leo Messi evolve at a level close to his when he was at FC Barcelona. The Argentinian could also soon be extended by PSG. The capital club, via Luis Campos, is considering offering him a contract until 2025. But in this case, Barça and MLS clubs also want to try their luck. As he recently revealed, Leo Messi is taking the games one by one and will decide his future once the World Cup in Qatar is over.