Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi defender, the big problem with Galtier’s plan

In its edition of the day, Le Parisien reveals that Lionel Messi made a very big impression during the PSG internship in Japan.

Christophe Galtier is very impressed by the flawless involvement of Lionel Messi, who seems ultra-motivated at the idea of ​​a successful second season at Paris Saint-Germain. To top it off, the Argentinian international has the World Cup in Qatar in his sights in November and will want to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape. Its use at PSG is also hardly in doubt, Christophe Galtier wishing to establish a tactical device in 3-5-2. In this system, Lionel Messi will be positioned in number ten behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. This nevertheless raises a crucial question for the success of PSG, especially in the Champions League: what about the defensive work of the three stars and the balance of the team? In an editorial, BeInSports believes that Lionel Messi will have to do important defensive work in the position of n°10. The only problem with Christophe Galtier’s plan for PSG?

Lionel Messi in 10, he will have to defend





“After a disputed half-time against Quevilly-Rouen (L2) on the occasion of the first pre-season friendly match won 2-0 by PSG on Friday, Messi should find his two friends on Wednesday in Tokyo. If we rely on the tactical implementation carried out on Monday, the Argentinian could evolve in support of the Mbappé-Neymar duo. An enticing configuration but which still raises the question of the defensive balance of the team, especially in the Champions League, which remains the ultimate objective of the Qatari owners of the club, still reeling from the bitter failure suffered in March in Round of 16 against Real Madrid » can we read in the analysis of BeinSports, whose specialists are waiting to see how Lionel Messi will be used in Ligue 1 and especially in the Champions League. Obviously, the balance of PSG will depend whatever happens – regardless of the positions – on the defensive efforts of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and of course Lionel Messi. And this is undoubtedly Christophe Galtier’s most perilous mission.