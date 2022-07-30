Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi excites Barça, it will end badly

Barça is currently achieving an impressive summer transfer window. And the name of Leo Messi is never far from the Catalan club, which will obviously annoy Paris Saint-Germain.

Last summer, Leo Messi left FC Barcelona to join PSG. A thunderclap for Catalan fans, who hoped to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner spend his entire career in Barcelona. Above all, they did not imagine him joining a rival club like PSG. For the past few years, Parisians and Barcelonans have been fighting a merciless battle, whether on the pitch or off. An opportunity to destabilize is never lost. And in recent hours, Joan Laporta, president of Barça, has launched hostilities. Laporta has indeed recalled his desire to see Leo Messi return to Catalonia to end his career there. A statement made while the Argentinian is still under contract with the club from the French capital and also has an optional year to trigger or not at the end of the season.

Messi at Barça, operation in progress?

Lionel Messi back in Paris and with his wife Antonela. pic.twitter.com/OdTzxsQitH —Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 28, 2022

For his part, Xavi, the Barça coach, is apparently on the same wavelength as his president. In front of the press, before playing a match against New York Red Bulls, the former midfielder has indeed indicated about a return of Messi: “Messi has a contract. It’s a utopia, we’re going to focus on this year. Obviously, I wish Leo’s time at Barca didn’t end the way it did and give him one last chance to say goodbye as the best in history. Of course I would like, yes, I would like that to happen, but he has a contract”. On his way, Xavi also returned to the criticisms made by some fans and observers on the recruitment of Barça in view of the recent economic difficulties of the Catalan club: “It’s true that you see statements from people who complain, but we want to sign without overriding any rules”.





Before knowing more about the processes that Barça uses to spend so much money this summer, the residents of Camp Nou are indeed back. The flashy recruitment of this year could also seduce Leo Messi about a return to Barça in the future. This is the wish of many fans at the club. The fact remains that on the Parisian side, this buzz maintained for several days by the Barcelona leaders is beginning to seriously raise the temperature of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and even in Doha. Because on the PSG side, not only do we want Lionel Messi to extend until 2024, but we also see that the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is in resplendent form, and even superior to that displayed last summer when he arrived from Barca. So the very idea of ​​seeing Barcelona take advantage of this to attack Paris Saint-Germain and its owners in a horrific year, especially since Barça has never been the last to complain about the French club’s way of doing things. in the transfer market. For the moment, on the Emir’s side, we remain zen, but it might not last forever if Joan Laporta and Xavi continue their number.