Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi extended, the anti-bling-bling plan canceled

PSG are addicted to Lionel Messi and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has taken it into his head to extend his contract. Much to the Argentinian’s surprise.

After a disappointing first season on the sporting level it must be said, Lionel Messi assures that he will have his revenge in the months to come. With the World Cup in prospect, the Argentinian believes that he will find his true level, in particular because of the easier acclimatization to Parisian life after a hesitant start. If he has not yet found his place in the workforce, the locker room or the field, Lionel Messi remains an untouchable player in the eyes of the Qatari owners of PSG. The proof with this information revealed by Marca, on the desire of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to make a contract extension offer to the former Barcelona player.

Lionel Messi in MLS, not so fast!





Last August, the Parisian number 30 signed up for two seasons, with a third year that can be activated by him as an option. Enough to assure the Argentinian of being the master of his destiny, he who is often announced towards the American championship of Major League Soccer when he has finished his commitment with PSG, in 2023. This is what fear the Parisian leaders, who have decided to put together a formal offer for a new contract granted to Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi did not expect it

This will as well as the hasty timing surprised Lionel Messi a lot. The Argentinian had not seen the blow coming as he actively prepares for the season and is also looking towards the World Cup in Qatar. For the moment, his response to PSG is crystal clear, now is not the time to broach such a subject, and we will have to see how the season unfolds before considering an extra. In any case, Paris SG has put down its balls, and the reasons for this offer are numerous. There is the will not to let such a player leave too soon, after having chased after this type of phenomenon for 10 years. The marketing aspect also matters, as Paris have been able to count on a huge influx of sponsors since Leo Messi signed. And there is also the huge merchandising with the shovel sales of the Argentinian’s flocked jerseys.

Leo Messi and his wife Antonela in love with Paris and the Arc de Triomphe pic.twitter.com/cN3qpTLjeu — The Best of PSG (@LMDPSG) July 12, 2022

PSG are convinced that managing to keep Lionel Messi for one more season would be one more feat, and a sign that the French champion was not just a career-ending destination for the former Barcelona player. And the financiers of the Parisian club are convinced, the impact of the Argentinian on sponsorship will still be enormous in a year or two. It must be said that the flocked PSG Messi jersey has literally jumped over the past year, greatly popularizing the Ile-de-France club internationally and particularly in Asia and South America, where it had difficulty in really establishing itself.





It is therefore for commercial reasons, but also sporting, that Paris intends to pamper its jewel, and convince him that it would be profitable for everyone to stay at PSG. For the moment, the road is still long knowing that Lionel Messi sees no reason to rush the choice of the end of his career when he has just started a new season, which will necessarily be very special because of the programming of the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s pen, contracts won’t be signed right away.