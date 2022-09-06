Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi has digested Mbappé and Neymar

Back at a good level this season, Lionel Messi finally seems to be fulfilled at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian striker is more open on a daily basis and takes care to avoid internal tensions.

Disappointing and worrying last season, Lionel Messi reassured everyone. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been evolving at a whole new level of performance since the start of the exercise. Some will highlight the methods of the new coach Christophe Galtier, others will evoke a simple period of adaptation, or his determination as the World Cup approaches. Either way, the Argentinian is once again making the difference and boasting excellent stats.





Here he is already at 4 goals and 6 assists in all competitions. It is therefore a metamorphosed Lionel Messi, including outside the field. Indeed, the regional daily Le Parisien describes a much more smiling player compared to last season. The former captain of FC Barcelona would be warmer to the employees of Paris Saint-Germain, whom he greets one by one every morning, taking care not to forget anyone. Some of them, without asking, are even entitled to autographed jerseys from the star.

Messi flees tensions at PSG

His good humor and generosity are obviously appreciated at the capital club, whose technical staff has also been amazed by Lionel Messi since the resumption. Christophe Galtier and his deputies have the chance to work with a seven-time Ballon d’Or that is totally focused on his season. So much so that the Argentinian international would make it clear that he would not want to interfere in ego wars, like the recent penaltygate between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi has never been one to cause tension and does not intend to change at Paris Saint-Germain. Especially now that everything is going well for him in the capital.