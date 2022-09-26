Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi haunts the nights of Al-Khelaïfi

At the end of his contract with PSG in June 2023, Lionel Messi does not yet know what his future will hold at the end of the season.

In difficulty last season, Lionel Messi found a very interesting level with PSG. Already involved in 14 goals in 11 games in all competitions in 2022-2023, the Argentinian international has started on a very good footing. Like Neymar, he is preparing in the best possible way for the World Cup and it is Paris Saint-Germain who benefit from it. Reassured by the excellent level found by Lionel Messi, the Parisian management would like to complete the extension of La Pulga as soon as possible. According to the information provided by Don Balon, the Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is also making the extension of Lionel Messi’s contract an absolute priority for the weeks to come. While Messi is courted by Barcelona, ​​Qatar rejects the idea of ​​the Argentine returning to Barcelona rather than extending to PSG.

Al-Khelaïfi wants to extend Messi at all costs





The rivalry is total between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, ​​which is why it is unthinkable for Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to lose Lionel Messi to the Catalan club. Two days ago, during the general assembly of the ECA, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also addressed an undisguised tackle against Barça. “We have to be careful about dangerous debt levels and the magic injection of capital, which is not a sustainable path. We have to think long term” warned Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, proof that the rivalry is more present than ever with Barcelona. Beyond this rivalry, PSG wants to keep Lionel Messi for sporting and marketing reasons. And for good reason, the signing of Lionel Messi had the expected effects in the capital and the financial fallout is enormous. All the lights are therefore green to extend Messi on the side of the Parisian management. Still, for his part, the Argentinian is in no hurry and has already made it known that he would not take any direction before the World Cup.