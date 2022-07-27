Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, his revenge could be terrible

On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​​​we put a spotlight on the Lionel Messi file. To correct the image given in 2021, Barça wants to bring back the Argentine star from PSG.

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, with an option for an additional year of which we do not know the nature, Lionel Messi has been back in the Barcelona news for a few days. While his club is having a very ambitious transfer window, despite bloodless finances, Joan Laporta has suddenly decided to rewrite the history of the club he leads. Aware that by slamming the door in the face of the Pulga last year, when the latter hoped to extend, Barcelona had behaved unworthy of what the sevenfold Ballon d’Or had brought him, the president of Barça therefore announced that he wanted to bring Leo Messi back. Obviously a transfer this summer is impossible to envisage, the PSG not having the intention of selling its star, but next summer, Joan Laporta, quickly supported by Xavi, admitted that he would be favorable to this return . A case that obviously makes a lot of noise, as far as Paris.

Lionel Messi from PSG to Barça, a Catalan dream

Every day that passes, the Spanish media evoke this future soap opera Lionel Messi, and all are unanimous in saying that in a year, when it will be a priori, FC Barcelona will have no trouble bringing the 35-year-old player back. And not for an honorary role of ambassador, but indeed as a player. The objective, once relations are renewed with Leo Messi, would be to offer him a return to the club and, in this sense, it is not excluded that he could do it as a player, because it is on the ground that Messi expresses himself. In any case, the decision on his hypothetical return to the Camp Nou as a footballer would be in the hands of the team’s coach, Xavi “, warns the Barcelona sports daily.





For its part, Marca also validates this return of Lionel Messi as a player. “JUntil now, this question had always been raised as a possible return of the Argentinian once retired. Joan Laporta, himself, admitted that he felt indebted to number 10. Now, on the Barça side, the door is not closed to a possible return of the still active La Pulga “, announces Ramiro Aldunate in the sports media. On paper, Lionel Messi’s comeback to Barça fits with the Blaugrana’s desire to dry up the tears shed by the Argentinian when he announced his departure from Barcelona a year ago, must have had an offer extension. However, in this soap opera, we quickly forget PSG and Lionel Messi.





To successfully bring Leo Messi back, FC Barcelona has no choice but to wait to find out if the option for an additional year provided for by Paris Saint-Germain in the contract signed in 2021 will be lifted. Because in recent weeks, and despite a very average first season for the Argentine player, Doha wants to extend it, aware of the enormous marketing impact of the former Barcelona player. And above all, as Marca admits, it is also necessary to know if Lionel Messi really wants to make a comeback in a club which firmly fired him last year, which he has not forgotten. If Barça and Joan Laporta want to erase all that, Spanish sports media fear that the 35-year-old will hold a deep grudge and leave Europe at the end of his contract rather than afford one last dance on the Ramblas.