Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi humiliated, his revenge is terrible

Finally at ease at PSG, Lionel Messi takes a step back from the discussions and rumors about his future. Especially since Barça is making eyes at him, but the Argentinian is not ready to forget the summer of 2021.

Focused on the World Cup, Lionel Messi watches the Argentine selection be won over by concern, while the physical glitches affect several of his executives. Nevertheless, the attacker with seven Ballons d’Or cannot help but notice that rumors are still swirling about him. Even at 35, he has several clubs salivating for next season, which confirms his return to the fore seen since the start of the season with PSG. If he has already warned that he will not decide anything before January, there is a good chance that he will not rush about his future, and also look at what will happen at the end of the season at the level of the Champions League with Paris. The club from the capital has set itself a huge goal by trying to get the European Grail. Which is far from being the case for FC Barcelona, ​​​​which risks being returned to the Europa League at the end of the group stages if the trend of the first days is confirmed.

A melhor versão de um jogador na história 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jCauWQiEo7 —Lionel Messi Brasil (@MessiLeoBrasil) October 19, 2022

A cold shower for the Catalan club and its ambitious recruitment led by a Joan Laporta who talks a lot, promises a lot, also buys in droves, but also annoys. In particular a Lionel Messi who does not forget his importance within the Catalan club when he was still a player. But everything came to an abrupt end in 2021, when the Argentinian was suddenly pushed out, overnight, as he was about to sign his contract extension. Zero negotiation, zero financial effort required, just a dry refusal and an invitation to find a new club. And that, Leo Messi has not forgotten. At a time when Joan Laporta speaks of a “moral debt” and ensures that FC Barcelona is doing everything to recover number 30 from PSG, the latter does not see things the same way.

Messi will never return to Barça de Laporta

Columnist very well placed in the Spanish clubs, Eduardo Inda put his feet in the dish in the program El Chiringuito de Jugones. “ I already said here that Messi could return to Barca. His relatives tell me, however, that he would now be less close to returning because he does not forgive Laporta. He went on vacation in 2021 and when he returned he was not a Barça player. Leo wants to come back, but he won’t as long as Laporta is there. The reality is that he made an effort and was left behind “, delivered the journalist, for whom Messi has risen like never before against the Blaugrana president who abandoned him like an old sock, and now claims that he has plenty of means to bring him back. The Argentinian is resentful, and as long as Laporta is in charge of the club, forgiveness will not be in order after what he has already said he experienced as a humiliation.