Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, humiliation does not pass

At the end of his contract with PSG in June 2023, Lionel Messi is a target for Joan Laporta at FC Barcelona. But the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is revengeful.

After a disappointing season in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-2022, Lionel Messi intends to prove to everyone that he still has something under his feet, from the height of his 35 years. Excellent during the Trophée des Champions against Nantes, the Argentinian international did it again against Clermont a week later in Ligue 1 with a double and another successful performance. Good news for PSG, whose leaders would like to complete Lionel Messi’s extension as soon as possible until June 2024, i.e. an additional season. But in this case, the capital club has to face competition from FC Barcelona, ​​​​the historic club of La Pulga, whose president Joan Laporta has repeated on several occasions his intention to bring Lionel Messi back to Catalonia next summer. And this even if to date, no contact has been established between the reigning vice-champion of Spain and the number 30 of PSG despite the rumors relayed in the Spanish press.

Messi in Barcelona, ​​an unlikely return?





This Wednesday, the sports daily Marca takes stock of Lionel Messi’s situation and reveals that the Argentinian international is fully focused on Paris Saint-Germain. Focus on the current season, Lionel Messi will not make any decision for his future before the World Cup in Qatar, which he hopes to win with Argentina. From January, the PSG playmaker will slowly but surely look into next season and the options available to him, which confirms a trend that had already circulated a few weeks ago concerning Lionel Messi. . Paris Saint-Germain can already rejoice in good news: according to the media, a return of Leo Messi to FC Barcelona is “unlikely in the short term”. And as proof, Marca understands that the entourage of the Parisian and the clan of Joan Laporta have not exchanged at all since August 8, 2021 and the departure of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or at PSG.





Suffice to say that for now, a return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona is absolutely not in the pipeline, even if it is necessarily the dream of a lot of people on the Camp Nou side. Because whatever those who think that the Pulga thinks 24 hours a day about Barça say, the Argentine star has never digested the way Joan Laporta a year ago almost to the day, and Leo Messi has in no way the intention of making a gift to the president of the Catalan club. And even on the side of Spanish sports journalists, some believe that the idea of ​​bringing the player back is just an attempt to annoy Paris Saint-Germain, a club that inevitably pushed Barcelona into crisis in 2017 and the departure of Neymar, even if Barça tries this summer to go all-in in the transfer window to revive sportingly.