Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi in tears and humiliated, it’s over!

The football world was offended that Lionel Messi was shouted down by PSG fans after the elimination in the Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has every intention of stopping this next season.

On Sunday March 13, just a few days after the violent exit from the road of Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in Santiago-Bernabeu (3-1), the footballers of the capital’s club were treated to a strong welcome when they received Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes. Ulcerated, the supporters of PSG had launched uncourteous chants against their players. But it was above all Lionel Messi and Neymar who were targeted, the two former Barça footballers being considered the symbols of a Paris SG without a game plan and only focused on marketing. Hearing the Pulga being shouted down by its own fans had caused a huge controversy, the relatives of the Argentine player crying out for the crime of lèse-majesté. But if Lionel Messi never answered those whistles, he just did.

Messi whistled at the Parc des Princes? He freaked out for his kids





Speaking for the Argentinian media TYC Sports, the Paris Saint-Germain star admitted that he had necessarily had a hard time being booed, especially since his children were present at the Parc des Princes. But Lionel Messi bravely acknowledged that to silence the supporters, the best answer was to be good and that’s what he wants to do in the 2022-2023 season, since he will stay at PSG. ” Whistles are new to me. It’s a different situation. I had never known that in Barcelona, ​​quite the contrary. I can understand people, given the players we had, the team and because this scenario was happening again in the Champions League, because it is not the first time that Paris has been eliminated in this way. It’s understandable (…) But hey, it’s over. When the Parisian supporters whistled at me, I said to myself: “But what will my children think? “. I didn’t like that they attended to that. They didn’t tell me anything, but they didn’t understand (…) This year is going to be different, I’m already ready, I know the club, I know the city, I’m a little more used to the locker room, to my partners and I know it’s going to be different “, Explained the playmaker of Paris Saint-Germain, who absolutely wants to erase the impression he gave this season, namely that of a player on the decline.

Covid has hit Lionel Messi hard

🇦🇷🔟🗣️ Leo Messi habló en una interview exclusiva con TyC Sports y sorprendió con sus declaraciones acerca del impacto que tuvo el coronavirus en su cuerpo. 💬 “La verdad es que me pegó muy fuerte. Síntomas muy parecidos a los de la mayoría supongo”. pic.twitter.com/YL8aqMySv8 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 30, 2022

Confident to have cried with his wife the day after his signing at PSG, brutally suffering the backlash of his very emotionally violent departure from FC Barcelona, ​​​​Leo Messi also admits that the covid has hit him very hard and much more than we thought. ” I had sequelae of the Covid in the lungs. I couldn’t train anymore and when I came back I spent almost a month without being able to run because of this lung infection. I didn’t worry, but hey, I’ve heard so many things about my absence. I even resumed before the scheduled date and it was worse. I couldn’t keep up. I wanted to run, train, get back to it as soon as possible. And in the end it got worse “, admitted the Argentine star of Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain supporters are now expecting deeds to follow words next season.