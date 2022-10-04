Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi invites himself to Inter-Barça

The obsession with Lionel Messi is enormous in FC Barcelona and its surroundings. Especially since the Argentinian is walking on water again with Paris SG.

In a strong group, FC Barcelona chained the posters after the match against Bayern Munich, since it will be an appointment on the lawn of Inter Milan this Tuesday to seek second place in the group behind the German giant. A gala meeting which necessarily motivates the Blaugrana, who have returned to match Real Madrid in La Liga. But even when the sporting stakes are enormous, Lionel Messi is never far away. Thus, before the match in Milan, Xavi was simply asked about the rumor of a return of the PSG player to Catalonia, while Paris and Barcelona already seem to be fighting to position themselves for next season. Former teammate of La Pulga, the Barça coach was forced to answer this question which had nothing to do with it.

Lionel Messi is happy at PSG





“ This really isn’t the time to talk about that. He’s a friend, and I want the best for him. Barça is his home, and it always will be. But we are doing him a disservice by constantly talking about him and his future. He is happy in Paris and I wish him the best “, underlined Xavi, who knows very well that it is useless to force things. Especially since the former world champion midfielder knows very well that he just has to draw his phone to hear from Lionel Messi, or talk to him about a possible common future at Barça in the event of a return. Despite the repeated statements of Joan Laporta, it is certainly in several months that the Argentinian international will ask himself to make a decision on the rest of his career. For the moment, he is taking advantage of his return to form and his marks found with PSG to pile up goals and assists, and focus on two huge objectives ahead: victory in the Champions League with PSG and the quest of the World Cup with Argentina.