Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi refuses to be the Argentinian Neymar

His first season at PSG was not a success. Lionel Messi did not have the performance, nor the statistics that we knew him in Barcelona. But, the Pulga does not intend to stop there and the leaders maintain their confidence in it

Lionel Messi is for some observers the best player in history. A man who panicked the counters in terms of goals for 15 years and who won seven golden balls which is a record in this area. But, it was the Messi of FC Barcelona. At PSG, the record is much meager. Three league goals and eight in 27 appearances in all competitions. The Argentinian hasn’t had a great season yet, even to the point of being mocked on social media. Expected as the key element to help the Parisian club to cross the missing level in Europe, it was not up to the task during the double confrontation against Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Messi doesn’t want to leave, he wants to bounce back in Paris

Disappointing performances for the Parisian supporters, who did not hesitate to scratch him in the following weeks with heavy whistles from the Parc des Princes against him during the reception of Bordeaux, three days after the Bernabeu fiasco. In this context, knowing the love carried by the Pulga in Barcelona and Barça, one can wonder if he will not be tempted to return to Catalonia next summer. The answer is no according to Florent Torchut who closely follows the Argentine player, writing in particular his biography entitled “ King Leo “. And not only because Barcelona no longer intend to bring him back.





“ He will stay because he does not want to leave on a failure. He will insist (…) I think that the next 2-3 months without challenges will allow him to better find his place. Did the whistles affect Messi? Yes, but at the same time, he understood them. It didn’t make him happy, necessarily, but he knows he has to do better, especially in terms of statistics. “, told the journalist to Figaro. A motivation that will have to resonate with the Parisian management, which is not totally against the idea of ​​parting with him to attract younger talents to the capital, even if we have not reached the point of no return as is the case with Neymar.

While the Brazilian and his gigantic salary have become a real concern for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, especially since Neymar was extended last summer, Lionel Messi has only one year left on his contract with the Paris Saint Germain. Even if it is expensive for PSG, at worst in a year he will leave and he will still have allowed the French team to reach a new level in terms of marketing. Parisian supporters complain about this situation, namely that Doha has favored the commercial aspect over the sporting one, but Lionel Messi wants to silence these critics so as not to remain on a false note and above all to silence those who said that far from FC Barcelona he would not have had such a career.