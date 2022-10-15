Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi refuses to sacrifice himself

Back after a calf injury, the Argentinian Lionel Messi will approach the next matches with apprehension. The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker, cooled by the physical glitches of his compatriots Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria, fears a blow that would deprive him of the 2022 World Cup.

It’s confirmed, Lionel Messi will be available for the clash against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening. The Argentine has missed Paris Saint-Germain’s last two games with a calf injury. But his name appears well in the group convened by coach Christophe Galtier. Nevertheless, the playmaker, cooled by the physical glitches of his compatriots Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria, will evolve with some apprehension until the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

” It’s a different World Cup, because it’s played at a different time than the previous ones. We are so close to the World Cup. The smallest thing that happens to you can leave you behindtold the Parisian to DirecTV Sports. What happened to Paulo (Dybala), to Fideo (Di Maria), on a personal level, it can be worrying. Seeing these things scares you even more, in quotes. But playing with that in mind can become counterproductive. Best to act normal, as always. Playing is the best way to be well. »

Messi’s last chance

In a Classic probably rich in intensity, not sure that Lionel Messi sets foot with each contact. We can also expect to see him forfeit at the slightest warning in the coming weeks. It must be said that the Argentinian international will not have any other opportunities to add a World Cup to his list. The former FC Barcelona player has indeed confirmed that it was his last World Cup. We can therefore understand the fear of seeing his dream disappear.