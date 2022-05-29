Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi season 2, he will close his mouths

For his first season away from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi did not really bring much to Paris Saint-Germain. But the best is yet to come for the seven-time Ballon d’Or, and that’s what PSG are waiting for.

For years we wondered what Lionel Messi would do if he didn’t play at Barca. And when last summer, free of any contract, he joined PSG, the time had come to have the answer to this question. Obviously, the Argentine star is now 34 years old, and we suspected that it was not going to be easy to land in a team where two players attracted the light as much as him, namely Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. Even though it was in Paris that he won his seventh Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi is well aware that his performances have not lived up to expectations at all, the playmaker often being transparent, even if this improved slightly late in the season. Having brought nothing to the formation of Mauricio Pochettino in the Champions League, the Pulga does not want to throw in the towel and even if his departure was mentioned after only the first of his two years of contract. A choice explained by a player very close to Leo Messi, Sergio Agüero.

Lionel Messi will win at PSG, without problem





Speaking on an online betting site, the Argentinian international striker said he was convinced his compatriot and friend would silence the critics in his second season with PSG. ” Lionel Messi was still adjusting to a different league. His performance was still good. If we put aside the Champions League, PSG won the championship easily. The Paris team is a team of elite players and Lionel Messi is a winner. I’m sure his second season will be even better “Explains the former Manchester City striker. The capital club’s supporters and millions of Lionel Messi fans are hoping this prophecy will prove true in 2022-23.