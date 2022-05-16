Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, the other disaster of the transfer window

Moved from Barcelona to Paris SG last summer, Lionel Messi should logically do one more season in the jersey of the club of the French capital. Before returning to the fold on the Camp Nou side? Nobody will oppose it in Catalonia…

Until this season, Lionel Messi was a one-club man. Arrived in Barcelona from Newell’s Old Boys in 2000 at the age of 13, the Argentinian international learned all his skills in La Masia before becoming one of the best players in the history of football. Winner of seven Ballon d’Ors, Messi has built up a huge list of achievements, including the Champions League four times and the Spanish La Liga title ten times. Following all these events, everyone thought that Messi was going to end his career in Barcelona. Except that his lifelong club found himself unable to extend his huge contract at the end of last season, and that’s why he had to go into exile abroad and therefore to PSG. A choice made a little reluctantly which did not really pay off since Messi surely had the worst season of his career at PSG, with 11 goals and 13 assists on the clock. So much so that his future in Paris is already in question while La Pulga is under contract until 2023.

Laporta: “Messi back to Barca? Yes, of course, I would like that”

Would you like to see Messi return to Barca? Laporta: “Yes, of course. » (via @forcabarca_ar) pic.twitter.com/eHdUtj3C9a — BlaugraNews (@BlaugraNews_) May 15, 2022

If Messi is on track to stay in Paris until the end of the season, his return to Camp Nou in the future cannot be ruled out. In any case, his father Jorge would be for it. “I hope Leo will come back to Barcelona one day, yes”, recently launched the father of Messi. A desire shared by Joan Laporta, the president of the FCB. “Messi back to Barca? Yes, of course, I would like that”, simply dropped, on Deportes Cuatro, the boss of the Catalan club, which therefore opens the door to a return of Messi. What surprise the followers of Barcelona, ​​who know that Laporta said he did not regret the departure of Messi knowing that his club seeks to build a team of the future with Xavi in ​​charge. A small turnaround that will not displease Blaugrana fans anyway, who all dream of a return of the child prodigy to Camp Nou.





It is therefore above all a calculated speech on the part of the Barcelona leader, who knows that his choices have not convinced everyone during this first year of presidency. If the arrival of Xavi is unanimous, the recruitments in attack, and in particular Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres, have not necessarily convinced, and leave the Catalan club with a very congested attack line. Not to mention that the finances are not extensible, which makes it possible to remember that Barça de Joan Laporta has made no effort to keep Lionel Messi, both financially and in terms of communication. But if the Barcelona president can throw a small pebble in the garden of PSG in passing, he will not hesitate.