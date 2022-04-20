Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, this strong choice of Qatar depresses him

According to information from the Parisian, PSG wants to separate from Paredes, Di Maria and Icardi this summer. A decision that affects Lionel Messi…

The hour of the big upheaval is approaching at Paris Saint-Germain, which wishes to clean up its workforce during the next transfer window. Undesirable players will be pushed out more than ever and it is on this point that Leonardo will partly play his future. Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera and company are asked to find a new club. According to information relayed by Le Parisien earlier this week, this is also the case for Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria. The three Argentines of PSG are no longer in the odor of sanctity in the capital because of their colossal emoluments and their poor sporting performance, which is why Leonardo is asked to send them away. A decision generally welcomed by the supporters. On the other hand, it is the grimace soup on the side of Lionel Messi according to information relayed by The Mirror.

PSG intends to part ways with all its Argentinian internationals, with the exception of Leo Messi. Icardi, Paredes and Di Maria are invited to leave the club this summer. 🇦🇷👋 (@theteam) https://t.co/nKI10AZxYE pic.twitter.com/NY7L6CEslh – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 18, 2022

Messi affected by the potential departures of the Argentines?

The British tabloid understands that Lionel Messi is very close to Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria and especially Leandro Paredes in the PSG locker room. Nothing very surprising insofar as La Pulga has rubbed shoulders with and still rubs shoulders with its three players in the Argentine selection. These three departures would thus sound like a blow in the eyes of Lionel Messi, who would be more than ever ” isolated “ and ” abandoned “ in the PSG locker room according to the Mirror. Fortunately, the Paris Saint-Germain n°30 will still be able to count on Neymar next season, with the Brazilian having almost no chance of leaving. But their complicity is no longer obvious as it was when the two men wrote the most beautiful pages in the rich history of FC Barcelona. It is therefore a Lionel Messi in free fall who could drag his spleen at PSG next season.