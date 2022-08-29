Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi took a slap

Lionel Messi tried to weigh in on the PSG transfer window this summer. Without success, as the Parisian leaders make their decision without consulting the players, even the greatest.

Lionel Messi changed dimension by moving from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. Above all, he understood that he was no longer the one who made the rain and the good weather at the club, which sometimes was loaned to Catalonia. The proof with this revelation made by the Spanish newspaper El Nacional, which underlines that the Argentinian was quickly calmed down when he wanted to get involved in the PSG transfer window. Indeed, a year after his arrival in Paris, and a complicated acclimatization in the French capital, La Pulga let it be known that he would appreciate the arrival of a player he knows very well at Barça.

A problem on the left, Messi has the solution





Lionel Messi indeed dreamed of forcing the hand of his leaders a little by recruiting Jordi Alba. It must be said that, behind Nuno Mendes, there is dissatisfaction at PSG, with Layvin Kurzawa who has not played for more than a year, Juan Bernat who has not found his level since his serious injury, and an Abdou Diallo on the go. The idea of ​​creating a prestige competition between the Portuguese and the Spanish international made sense. At least in the eyes of the Argentinian who therefore wanted Nasser Al-Khelaifi to look into this file quickly enough to settle this.

Jordi Alba, a weighty support to Messi

As explained by El Nacional, Messi and Alba are very close, and have always been accomplices on and off the pitch. When he returns to Barcelona to spend a short weekend there, the PSG number 30 always finds his favorite left-back. But the Parisian management was very clear following this advice from the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. The idea of ​​​​fetching Jordi Alba when the need is not considered a priority, and even of negotiating with FC Barcelona, ​​​​was not part of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s plans.

PSG: Neymar and Messi at the heart of a scandal in Israel https://t.co/dtqvjje8Jj — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) August 28, 2022

Proof that Lionel Messi no longer has the same influence on the management of the club now that he is at PSG, and that his wishes are very far from being a reality which is essential in the eyes of its leaders. It must be said that with Nuno Mendes, PSG still made the right pick a year ago, and that the goal is not necessarily to put a new experienced international in his hands. Recommended by Lionel Messi in person or not.