Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi touched straight to the heart by this transfer

Left to achieve a great season with PSG, Lionel Messi remains above all a faithful friend and has sent all his support to Luis Suarez in his new adventure in Uruguay.

There are friendships that have become famous in football. Maxwell and ZlatanRonaldo and MarcelloZidane and Dugarry. But one of the most beautiful stories of friendship is obviously that between Luis suarez and Lionel Messi. The two men rubbed shoulders for 6 years in Barcelona and became inseparable. So much so that the seven-time Golden Ball did not hesitate to lend his private jet for El Pistolero to go to Montevideo to sign his contract with Nacional, Suarez’s training club. A return eagerly awaited by all Uruguayan fans who must be enthusiastic about the idea of ​​finding little Luis who arrived at 11 in the youth team. Today, at 35, he has become one of the best strikers of the 21st century. And inevitably, even if he is now at PSG, Messi is not insensitive to that.

Messi, Suarez’s first fan

Messirve tu saludo 👋🏼😄 The mensaje of Leo Messi para su gran amigo @LuisSuarez9deseándole lo better en esta nueva etapa. #SuárezEnNacional#ElClubGigante 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/MJJUZm9rsS — National (@Nacional) July 31, 2022

While the arrival of Luis Suarez in Uruguay has been formalized, Lionel Messi thought of sending a nice message to his friend and his new club. “I want to send you a big hug and wish you good luck in this new stage of your career. I know how important it is for you to be here at Nacional, back home and in your country after so long, to prepare for the World Cup which is just around the corner. Now I will have to follow Nacional from here. You know that I love you very much and that I would do anything for you. I wish you good luck and hope to see you soon. » said the PSG player. Obviously, Messi seems to have become a supporter of a new team thanks to Luis Suarez.