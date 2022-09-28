Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi towards a brutal divorce

Arrived last summer at PSG, Lionel Messi discovered a new championship after 17 seasons at FC Barcelona. But the Pulga could leave the capital club next summer, he who signed a double with Argentina against Jamaica last night.

After a mixed season, Leo Messi seems to have become a little more acclimatized to the Parisian way of life as well as the Ligue 1 style of play. The one who scored just 6 league goals last year, realized its worst season since the 2005-06 fiscal year. Fortunately for the Parisian supporters, this season, the seven-time Golden Ball is in much better shape and already has 6 goals and 8 assists in 11 games played. Despite this, the Argentinian didn’t really want to leave Barcelona in 2021. The Catalan club didn’t have the finances to keep their Argentinian genius alive and only Paris could meet the financial demands of the 2021 Copa America winner. in June 2023 at PSG, Lionel Messi has only a few months left to play matches under the colors of PSG according to the terms of his commitment. If the capital club wants to offer him an extension of his adventure in the city of light, Messi’s plans are completely different.

Messi wants to leave PSG at the end of the season





According to information from Miquel Blázquez, a journalist specializing in FC Barcelona for the Béteve media, Leo Messi intends to complete his contract at PSG and will then leave the French club. If he recently explained that he is better integrated into the Parisian locker room, the 35-year-old player is at the end of his career and does not see himself continuing any longer with Paris. The Catalan channel even explains in a more questionable way that Lionel Messi can no longer stand traffic in Paris and that he does not feel completely at ease in his new adopted city. A sea serpent since already last year certain Spanish media had evoked this depression of the Messi family, yet comfortably installed in Neuilly and which does not suffer frontally from traffic concerns in the French capital.

Messi decides, Miami scores

Result, the question arises, what future for the Argentinian, who has an option for one more year at PSG, but only activatable on his side. Indeed, PSG can only discuss or offer him to stay longer with the French champion, but has no power over his final decision. However, there are several ways out. Messi could return to Barcelona and finish his story with his favorite club or discover the Argentine championship with his training club in Rosario, Newell’s Old Boys.





Several media also sent Messi to Inter Miami to end his football career with a last juicy contract in the new American franchise, managed by his friend David Beckham. La Pulga has a total love for Miami, the Florida city where he has bought several properties, and where he prefers to rest during his vacations rather than returning to Argentina. And this love is reciprocal since the Argentinian, who stayed this week on internship in Miami during international matches, literally made the local public crack up by inviting several young players from the Inter Miami reserve to participate in a training session. with his selection. With autographs and souvenirs at stake for a new visit to Florida that made an impression. In any case, sIf her future destination is unknown, she should probably register away from PSG. To the chagrin of fans as well as leaders who see Messi’s popularity growing that of the club around the world.