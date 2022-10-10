Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi will avoid a big mess

We saw it on Saturday against Reims, PSG is currently dependent on Lionel Messi. Hit in the calf against Benfica, the Argentine star is obviously expected for the return match Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes.

As incredible as it may seem, Paris Saint-Germain are now betting on Lionel Messi to avoid migraines. Player most used by Christophe Galtier since the start of the season, since he had played all the official matches until his package against Reims, the former Barcelonan has found his colors. Without him, the Parisian attack seemed soulless and without a solution at the Delaune stadium, Kylian Mbappé, joined in the second half by Neymar, not allowing the Reims organization to be taken by default. So inevitably, on the side of the PSG staff, we are waiting impatiently and with a little anxiety for the news of Lionel Messi’s calf. Because Christophe Galtier relies heavily on the Pulga for the reception of Benfica this week. Against the Portuguese club, the club from the capital is still playing big, because it must now distance itself from the top of the Champions League pool, in order to avoid migraines in the last two games.

Lionel Messi present against Benfica? PSG believes in it





This Monday, the Paris Saint-Germain coach will hold his traditional press conference, and he’ll probably have to say more about whether or not Lionel Messi will be in Tuesday night’s game against Benfica. But according to Le Parisien, the latest news is very reassuring, since the seven-time Ballon d’Or should be present in training on the eve of this major Champions League meeting. Lionel Messi, who resumed racing 24 hours ago, gave positive signals following his small calf contracture. ” The Parisian staff is reassuring about his state of health and the chances of finding Messi in the group, whose feelings are good », Specifies the Ile-de-France daily. With Lionel Messi back, Christophe Galtier will breathe better, even if inevitably the question of the dependence of PSG on a single player will still rebound. By refraining from turnover since the start of the season, the Parisian coach understood against Reims that he might no longer be able to afford such a luxury.