Foot PSG – PSG: Luis Campos is already putting an end to the Neymar delirium!

Luis Campos takes control at Paris SG, and that means that the cronyism in the transfer window is over. A track pushed by Neymar is put aside.

Currently on vacation in Miami, Neymar is taking a taste of American life, he who would love to end his career in Major League Soccer, even if the first reason given, the very long vacations for footballers, leaves something to be desired. The number 10 of PSG has in any case not returned to Europe after the international matches of June, and he must follow with a rather detached air the news of the Parisian club, which is preparing to change its organization chart. The former Barcelona player is anyway convinced to stay at Paris SG next year, even if the Emir of Qatar no longer considers him untouchable. But between his solid contract and the impossibility for almost all clubs to recruit him, his future is indeed taking shape in Paris.





But as far as his influence in the locker room and within the club is concerned, the fun will come to an abrupt end with Luis Campos. Anyone who already works as an adviser to Paris SG has strong ideas, and the transfer window is his full property. Thus, when he recovered the files in progress, the Portuguese leader immediately put an end to certain tracks. And Don Balon reveals that Leonardo was working well on the arrival of Richarlison, the Everton striker. A great friend of Neymar, the Brazilian has indicated, according to The Sun, his desire to leave the Toffees after a complicated season far from the European places promised at the start.

Neymar’s pressing for Richarlison

Neymar, his teammate in Seleçao, thus pushed Paris SG to position themselves for Richarlison, who can play in several positions on the front of the attack, and at 25 still has good years ahead of him. But Luis Campos immediately recalled that the players did not make the transfer window in the clubs where he was active, and the track was immediately put aside. Marca takes the opportunity to specify that three clubs have therefore advanced their pawns for the Everton striker, namely Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid as well.

Neymar curtindo suas férias em Miami ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qgHC6RE7Mb — Memesneymar 🔛 (@memesneymar) June 9, 2022

In any case, Richarlison, decisive with 6 goals in 9 games to help Everton stay in the Premier League, already knows where he wants to play. If PSG makes him dream, even if it now seems complicated, he refused approaches from Arsenal, believing he could land in a club of higher caliber. This is why Chelsea and Real Madrid have placed themselves in the ranks of a Brazilian that Neymar will have great difficulty in bringing back to Paris SG.