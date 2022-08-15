Foot PSG – PSG: Luis Campos slaps Neymar and Mbappé

For 48 hours, and the end of the PSG-Montpellier match, we wondered how Paris would react to the clash at a distance between Neymar and Mbappé. In fact, Luis Campos has already banged his fist on the table.

To those who doubted it, Paris Saint-Germain has visibly changed a lot in recent months. Since where the previous leaders had let slip some notorious incidents, we remember a penalty story, already, between Neymar and Cavani. Or a fit of anger from Keylor Navas after a disparaging remark from Leonardo on a party organized between two Champions League matches, this time the distance duel between the two stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé led to a meeting emergency. It is true that the Brazilian number 10 had done well by liking messages that said that from now on ” Mbappé was the boss of PSG “, while the French star had an incredible gesture in the middle of the match, showing his anger at not having received a ball from Vitinha. For the headmaster Luis Campos, all this was too much and the sports adviser of Nasser Al-Khelaifi summoned and received the two players on Sunday after training announces Le Parisien, all this in the presence of Christophe Galtier.

Galtier and Campos received Neymar and Mbappé on Sunday

PSG: after the “penaltygate”, Luis Campos reframed Neymar and Mbappé on Sunday

➡️ https://t.co/IwU846h6iM pic.twitter.com/CT4y7bFuaE — The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) August 15, 2022

For Luis Campos, there was no time to lose to reframe Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the leader of Paris Saint-Germain having reproaches to make to the two players. Once the training was over, Galtier and Campos therefore received Neymar and Mbappé to call them to order and let it be known that “thetheir behavior must not at any time impair the performance of the team “. Aware that all of this had gone too far, the two stars having admitted that they had not behaved worthy of the name and of PSG. To justify his “like” on Twitter, Neymar notably acknowledged that he had not understood the instructions for penalty shooters, thinking that it was up to him to shoot the second when Mbappé had already shot one.





Faced with Kylian Mbappé, whom he knows particularly well and whom the latter brought to PSG as part of his contract extension, Luis Campos repeated to him that Paris was counting on “ great player he was “, and that we had to focus on that and not get lost in attitudes that are good neither for the player nor for the club of the capital. ” Above all, Neymar and Mbappé admitted after the meeting that the incident was closed, with a locker room that expects a united attitude from them if not complicit. “, specifies Dominique Sévérac. We will all the same see if in reality, things are going in the right direction, the scowl of Kylian Mbappé on Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes having reassured no one, no more than the decision taken by several players, including Neymar and Lionel Messi, not to go to the supporters present in the Virage Auteuil. Especially since some claim that the number 7 of PSG has asked for the departure of his Brazilian teammate.