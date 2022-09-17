Foot PSG – PSG makes Messi the richest sportsman in the world!

Arrived free in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi enjoys a comfortable salary at Paris Saint-Germain. So much so that the Argentinian, all income combined, dominates the ranking of the highest paid athletes over the last 12 months.

And to think that Lionel Messi had made a sacrifice. Prior to signing for Paris Saint-Germain last year, the playmaker accepted a big pay cut to continue at FC Barcelona. An announced agreement similar to that found with the capital club. And yet, the Argentinian remains the highest paid sportsman in the world over the last 12 months!

Messi ahead of LeBron James

It is indeed the hierarchy established by the magazine Forbes which took into account all the incomes, including those which do not relate to the sporting aspect. We learn, for example, that Lionel Messi received a total of 130 million euros, including 75 million euros thanks to his club and his selection. For the rest, Forbes indicates that the Pulga notably won 55 million euros just thanks to its partners Pepsi and Adidas.





The Parisian is therefore one of the three footballers in the top 10, where we also find his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in third place. The Manchester United striker, whose salary was impacted by not qualifying for the Champions League, received 115 million euros, including 60 million euros via his sports contracts. It’s less than Neymar’s €75m thanks to Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil. But including sponsors, the Parisian number 10 remains behind with 95 million euros. There is no doubt that after his extension, Kylian Mbappé will make a sensational entry into this ranking.

The top 10 highest paid athletes of the year:

1. Lionel Messi (€130m)

2. LeBron James (€121m)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (€115m)

4. Neymar (€95m)

5. Stephen Curry (€92m)

6. Kevin Durant (€92m)

7. Roger Federer (€90m)

8. Canelo Alvarez (€90m)

9. Tom Brady (€84m)

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo (€81m)