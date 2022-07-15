Foot PSG – PSG: Manchester City launches Operation Neymar!

Pushed out by PSG, Neymar is not determined to leave the French capital. But Manchester City have made room to sign the Brazilian.

A huge transfer between two of the richest clubs on the planet is no longer a fantasy due to recent events. Manchester City has given itself the ability to recruit Neymar, a player that Pep Guardiola loves even if the Brazilian is no longer necessarily at the level he was in Barcelona. Regardless, the Catalan technician believes in “Ney” and has dreamed of recruiting him for a long time. He reckons the timing could be perfect for this summer. It must be said that several recent elements have enabled the planets to align themselves on this subject, in particular with the strong decisions taken at PSG.





First of all, PSG, and in particular the Emir of Qatar, are annoyed to see what has become of Neymar, who has not carried the Parisian club on his shoulders in recent years, apart from the epic 2020, despite the amount of his transfer and his astronomical salary. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi confirmed that players who didn’t fit the mold would not be selected, and everyone turned their heads towards the former Santos wonderkid. Suffice to say that, if a big offer arrives on the PSG desk, the French champion will be listening.

100 million euros in the pocket

And now, Manchester City has given itself the means to make this big offer. According to transfer window journalist John Wilson, the departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have brought in more than 100 million euros while freeing up payroll. Until now, the possibility of investing in a new player with a huge salary was therefore complicated, especially after the investment made in Jack Grealish a year ago. The journalist thus affirms that, since June, the leaders of the Citizens have tested the ground with the entourage of Neymar, in order to know his precise situation and his state of mind.

🔵Due to the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus Manchester City do have the financial capabilities to complete a deal for PSG’s Neymar. Any deal would still be a surprise at this moment in time. #MCFC #ManCity #PSG https://t.co/7O5zW49UdW — Elliot Thompson (@Elliothompson02) July 14, 2022

This interest was dampened by Neymar’s decision to extend his contract at PSG, as he had the option. But nothing is lost. According to the American media Sports Illustrated, Manchester City has decided to keep this file under wraps if the next few weeks confirm the end of the Neymar era at PSG. The idea of ​​bringing him in for only 50 million euros is enough to appeal to the English club, winner of the Premier League, but which runs, like Paris SG, behind its first Champions League.

Neymar still thinks he has weight at PSG

The blow is therefore considered playable by City and Pep Guardiola, especially since Le Parisien adds a layer this Friday. The Ile-de-France daily ensures that Neymar’s weight in the locker room is now in free fall, and that management is annoyed to see him trying to keep his lieutenants as if he still had a weight in the PSG transfer window. This is no longer the case, and if there is a player who makes rain and shine in Paris, it is more than ever Kylian Mbappé. Enough to make Neymar leave, who had left Barça to get out of the shadow of a certain Lionel Messi in 2017.