Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé and Neymar flabbergasted, Galtier chooses Messi!

Having become Christophe Galtier’s basic player, Lionel Messi knows that Paris Saint-Germain wants at least one more season to stay. But the seven-time Ballon d’Or still has questions.

The new PSG coach did not hide it when Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave him the keys to his team, he was impatient to be able to have some of the best footballers on the planet under his command. It is true that with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, Christophe Galtier had a trio of players who belong to the legend of football. But once this observation has been made, the former coach of OGC Nice must now manage all these pretty people, each of them having an oversized ego. A mission in which Mauricio Pochettino had failed, the Argentine technician ultimately making no choice. For Galtier, the mission is all the more complicated as we know the conditions which allowed the extension of the contract of Kylian Mbappé, the number 7 of PSG having prerogatives that his two teammates do not have. But the French coach obviously held firm, and finally the duel which was announced between Mbappé and Neymar turned in favor of the third man, Lionel Messi. A player who can once again become the best footballer in the world in Galtier’s own words.

Lionel Messi, more than 1,000 minutes with PSG this season

It was not necessary to wait for the match against Nice, and this luminous free kick to realize that the Pulga is now Christophe Galtier’s real confidant on the ground. Because as the daily newspaper reminds us this Monday The Parisian, the Argentine star has led everyone in playing time since the start of the current season. ” Messi is indeed the most used field player in Paris since the curtain raiser. He is the only one to have started the 12 matches played since the Champions Trophy on August 31, and the only one to have more than 1,000 minutes (1,062) of presence on the lawn (…) Last year, at the same time , the Argentinian had only found the net once, against City in the Champions League. This season, he has already been decisive fifteen times, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in twelve games “, underlines the journalist of the Ile-de-France daily. We now need to know what the future holds for Lionel Messi at PSG…or elsewhere.





Because these fine performances do not hide the fact that Lionel Messi has entered his last year of contract with Paris Saint-Germain, even if the 35-year-old player has a clause allowing him to stay one more year in Ligue 1. And while Luis Campos has already officially made it known that he wants the former Barcelona man to stay even longer in the capital, all of this remains at the stage of words, as does FC Barcelona’s supposed desire to bring Leo Messi back as soon as possible. next summer in order to erase the disastrous image of the 2021 transfer window. The Parisian media indeed reveals that at this stage of the season ” no proposal from here or elsewhere has been put on the table “. Given the current performances of the Parisian number 30, there is no doubt that it will not stay like this for long, the passion having returned around a player who had sunk last season. And Omar da Fonseca does not say the opposite.





Referring to the current performance of his compatriot, the BeInSport consultant and French voice of FIFA 23 gets carried away. ” Rather than talking about second youth, I would rather say that Messi has readjusted, readjusted. He convinced himself that he could be just as useful in a role of game facilitator, initiator of actions. It is more useful like that, to make others play. Messi still has this factory of technical gestures in his legs, but puts it at the service of the game before putting it at the service of the result. Last season, his head and his legs were not in line. But when the brain and the body are in perfect harmony, we see what happens! “Enthuses the former Argentinian international. Paris Saint-Germain probably don’t have the 2022 Ballon d’Or in their squad, but why not the 2023?