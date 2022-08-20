Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé boss of Neymar, Qatar lied

PSG may have had a perfect start to the season, but the controversy between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé raises fears of future problems. Between the two stars, the club of the capital feels that it can degenerate.

In Paris, everything is going well in terms of accounts at the start of the season. The manner is also there. But at PSG, controversy is never far away. Christophe Galtier has already been able to notice this with the recent falling out between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. If it is indicated internally that this incident is closed, some observers remain skeptical on the subject. Because beyond the potential problems with the penalty takers, it is perhaps a deeper problem between the two PSG stars that came to light during the match against Montpellier. While number 10 shone with happiness on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, and was applauded by the public, Kylian Mbappé displayed a gloomy appearance and did not hide his dissatisfaction with certain actions. Jérôme Rothen, who we know is close to the French player, thinks that the situation is very complicated.

Neymar and Mbappé, PSG at an impasse?

Neymar and Mbappe saga started from here😭 pic.twitter.com/ZZMOnwLI9k — Khellyrich £ (@khellyrich) August 14, 2022

On the antenna RMC, the consultant did not make in the language of wood concerning Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. According to him, the new project is made for the French world champion, which does not please Neymar at all, who learned in June that Paris Saint-Germain was ready to sell him during the summer transfer window. “There is a problem within the club with everything that has been sold to Kylian Mbappé to stay. There are things that do not hold true. It’s a problem of hierarchy (…) In my opinion, Mbappé has no problem with Neymar because in no case did he ask Neymar to leave the club. It is the club that sold him a project where he is at the forefront of this project and that he was without Neymar at the base. (…) LThe Qataris wanted to sell it or at worst lend it. How did Neymar accept that, how does he digest it? Apparently he has trouble digesting and accepting the fact that Kylian is at the top of the project and that he is behind. That’s a real problem. If there are ego problems, and I can say that is the reality, it will be difficult to manage for the staff, not only for Christophe Galtier but also for Luis Campos, Antero Henrique, the president, the club , the Emir, the supporters. It will be complicated, at the first gap, at the first hitch, there will be problems between the two.explains the former PSG player before going further in his analysis.





Because Jérôme Rothen believes that Paris Saint-Germain must respect its commitments to Kylian Mbappé and to him alone, Neymar having shown in the past that he is not the devil, unlike the Parisian number 7, who agreed to extend until in 2025 as Real Madrid reached out to him. “Today there is a new project. It wasn’t me who said it, it was the president who explained it. At the very top of this project is Kylian Mbappé. It means they want to change things. Today, you’re not going to tell me that just the arrival of Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos, and the return of Antero Henrique, who’s coming back from I don’t know where, will settle all the problems. Because Christophe Galtier has a nice speech and has changed tactics, all the problems are solved? You don’t have to mess around! I think that for the moment they have not yet managed to put everything in place in relation to the project sold so that Kylian stays. We will wait, there is until September 2”said Jérôme Rothen in particular, aware that PSG has not yet fulfilled all its promises to Mbappé during this transfer window.





This Sunday evening, the club from the capital will go to Lille for a first big test in Ligue 1. The opportunity to see if certain things have been arranged, since of course Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will be aligned. This week, PSG announced that a meeting had been organized the day after the famous match against Montpellier, and that during this meeting, the two stars had taken a little blow from the rule on their fingers. It remains to be seen whether this is a pretty storytelling sold by the Parisian leaders, or if really Neymar and Mbappé have understood that they will have to agree at least one more season under the jersey of the champions of France. If this is not the case, we will quickly find out and the subject of the Brazilian player’s departure will quickly come back to the fore as the end of the transfer window looms.