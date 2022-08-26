Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi are watching them!

PSG are walking on water at the start of the season and were considered one of the favorites in the Champions League on Thursday during the draw. But Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said he expected to see his stars Neymar, Mbappé and Messi give their all in every match, and not fall back into their ways.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is in absolutely all of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League campaigns. And he must not have missed many draws, he who always shows his enormous confidence when he starts the competition at the end of August. This Thursday’s meeting, with the group stage which was drawn in Istanbul, is therefore no exception to the rule. The president of PSG has shown his desire to do battle with what is best in Europe, and it will therefore be necessary to pass a chicken which includes in particular Juventus, a club which is one of the pillars of the SuperLigue and whose president Andrea Agnelli has been kicked out of the European Club Association.

Not enough to disturb the Qatari leader, who soberly answered the question about the importance and symbolism of this confrontation. “ We are in the same competition. Juve is a big club. We respect it. But he is no longer part of the ECA. We will play against them honestly, with fair play. And we hope to win”launched the boss of PSG, well placed to know that it is useless to boast about the form of his team, quite impressive, even before the first match.

PSG is no longer the same for Al-Khelaïfi





But for many, PSG are among the favorites of this Champions League, while Real Madrid managed a rather surreal course to win last season. A proof that nothing is played even if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi clearly believes in it thoroughly. Present in Istanbul, he was asked about the chances of his team, and especially the famous revolution operated this summer. “ We are really happy to be present in this competition, because it is the best. We feel that something has changed in the club, it’s only the beginning. We want to win every game “, underlined the Parisian president, to the Spanish press agency EFE.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé must wet the shirt

the @PSG_inside will face Juventus, SL Benfica, and Maccabi Haifa FC in Group H of the @ChampionsLeague. 🏆🔴🔵#UCLdraw — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) August 25, 2022

A message far from trivial and which corresponds to the face shown by PSG since the start of the season, with the fierce desire to crush everyone, to play every minute to the full and to attack as well as defend together. The most difficult will be to maintain this state of mind throughout the season, but Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has slipped in a few words which suggest that a relaxation will not be allowed. While everyone praises the defensive efforts made by Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to bring their stone to the collective, the Qatari leader does not want to see stars who walk during matches. “ I don’t want to see players who are too easily entertained, I want players who wet the shirt “, made clear the president of Paris SG, who reveals that he will be attentive to the behavior of Parisian players, on and off the field. For the moment, everything is going well at PSG, and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, often considered the president too close to the stars and who forgives them everything, intends to show that he too has made his revolution this summer.