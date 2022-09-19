Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé sanctioned, Jérôme Rothen dreamed of it

PSG gleaned a major success this Sunday evening on the lawn of OL. If Leo Messi and Neymar will have made their match, Kylian Mbappé has gone through it.

Kylian Mbappé is talking a lot about him at the start of the season. Whether on or off the pitch, the world champion does not go unnoticed. This Sunday evening against OL, the former Monaco player missed out. Technically clumsy, physically borrowed, individualistic, Mbappé is quite criticized by PSG fans. To make matters worse, the 23-year-old striker was not taken out of the field by Christophe Galtier, who preferred to replace Neymar Jr. A drop of water for a lot of Internet users. On the side of observers, we also think that the new coach of PSG should not have preserved Mbappé.

Mbappé, Rothen did not appreciate it at all!

Neymar: 100 matches in L1 77 goals 44 assists.

Clearly PSG’s number 1 player. Above Mbappé. Above Messi… #OLPSG pic.twitter.com/0iqGdDJZAF — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) September 18, 2022

On the antenna of RMC, Jérôme Rothen is one of those who think that the world champion would have deserved to give up his place. “Mbappé did Neymar by picking up and trying to combine. But it went less well than in the other matches. In the second half, we saw him quite a few times go off on his own and lose the ball. There, Galtier had to intervene and take him out. Neymar and Messi had to stay because they were right. (…) We try to be objective. The great trainers, when it is necessary to bring out the nuggets, they do it! Compared to the other coaches, he has the support of Luis Campos, they are two to manage the problem. Kylian, deep down, he knows he didn’t have a great game and would have agreed to go out. We would see more playing time for others, like Soler or Ekitike., in particular indicated Jérôme Rothen, frustrated by the lack of courage of certain coaches at PSG, who protect the stars too much for his taste. Note that Christophe Galtier wanted to reassure in the post-match conference at Groupama Stadium, promising a greater turnover after the international break. The opportunity to see if the former Nice will enforce his authority.