Foot PSG – PSG: Messi and Mbappé favored, Galtier has decided

Not yet officially named on the PSG bench, Christophe Galtier is already working on the tactical organization he wants to give to his team. The technician will change Parisian habits and his own in the process.

What can Christophe Galtier bring to PSG? With a fairly impressive reservoir of players, he has two areas of work left: the mental aspect with the state of mind to instill, the tactical aspect with the adequate organization to find for his base eleven. On this last part, the former coach of LOSC and Nice has already made good progress. On the defensive side in particular, he wants to clean up the habits of the Parisian club for several seasons and permanently install the three-man defense. This would be a change within PSG even if this device was sometimes used, as at the end of last season with Mauricio Pochettino.

A system for Messi and Mbappé

It is also an upheaval for the future Parisian coach, who has often accustomed his teams to 4-4-2 as recently in Nice. But he understood that it was the only solution at PSG given the low defensive investment of the Parisian attackers. In this system, the very moderate pressing of Messi and Mbappé and their lack of taste for replacement would be less traumatic. This would also make it possible to rely on the qualities of the laterals: Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. According to the newspaper The Parisian, to embody this 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 depending on the case chosen, he will use Kimpembe, Marquinhos and probably Milan Skriniar in the three-way line. Defenders who know how to master this system and adapt.

Galtier expects two new recruits

Sergio Ramos would have a luxury substitute role, being the fourth option considered to play. But that would not be all. With Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer on the start, Galtier wants to recruit two additional players in defense. According to Le Parisien, it is a double for Hakimi because Dagba will not be retained and an additional central defender to compensate for absences. Their profiles should also be suitable for a three-man defense. With these changes, Christophe Galtier intends to show that he can adapt to the characteristics of his new team and get the best out of it, which his predecessors were not always able to do.