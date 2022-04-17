Foot PSG – PSG: Messi and Neymar fired to keep Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain inevitably involves a reorganization of the workforce and a change of coach. Lionel Messi and Neymar will be impacted by the French striker’s decision.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Emir of Qatar have been wringing their brains for months to find out what it really takes to try to convince Kylian Mbappé to sign an extension at PSG. The club leaders, nine times champions of France, made a record financial offer (100 million euros in loyalty bonus and a salary of 50 million euros net per month), then they accepted the principle of a only two more years, with a clause allowing him to leave in 2023. But for the moment, the striker with 163 goals in the Parisian jersey is still thinking about his future as he has repeated several times in recent weeks. While on the side of Real Madrid we are patient trying to convince ourselves that Kylian Mbappé will sign free for the next transfer window, Paris must always find something to show the world champion that he is really the boss of the team and the only one capable of allowing PSG to be crowned in the Champions League.

Neymar and Lionel Messi are not the future of PSG





If he enjoyed rubbing shoulders with Neymar and Lionel Messi, and that he greatly respects the two former FC Barcelona players, Kylian Mbappé could see as a positive sign the fact that Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms the rumors launched by L’Equipe, at know that Neymar will be on the transfer market this summer. Similarly, the departure of Lionel Messi, who has one year left on his contract, could be rushed in order to send a sign of absolute confidence to the Mbappé clan. ” To install it at the center of the sporting and economic project, PSG must make room for it. In summary, there can only be one boss in the team and as long as the Brazilian works in Paris, he will take the biggest salary, take penalties, play on the left in a 4-3-3. In short, he will be mechanically the bridgehead, even though his level no longer allows it. Between the two men, question of talent and love of PSG, there is no longer any doubt and above all no more matches. By selling Neymar, and one year from the end of Leo Messi’s contract, who will have just completed his European career in the French capital “, explains Dominique Sévérac.

A transfer window made for Mbappé, but not by Mbappé





Still with a view to giving the keys to Paris Saint-Germain, at least on a sporting level, to Kylian Mbappé, the idea would also be to make a transfer window intended to organize the game of the Parisian team around the 23-year-old player. years. Obviously, Leonardo, or his replacement, will not ask Mbappé to give him a list with the players he wants to see join PSG, in order to have teammates who adapt to his game and only to his game. Of course, this will be a revolution, since since the takeover by QSI in 2011, Nasser Al-Khelaifi used to pile up the stars without a real sporting logic. But if he wants to keep the one who is considered the best footballer in the world, the Qatari leader does not really have any other solution. Kylian Mbappé does not want to cry every year in the Champions League, and when he sees Karim Benzema and Madrid pass the rounds in C1, there is no doubt that we must sell him a little dream. It is now the number 1 mission of the managers of the French club, and we will have to act quickly because the one who has just reached the bar of 70 million followers on Instagram will quickly make a decision expected by the whole football planet.