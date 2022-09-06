Foot PSG – PSG: Messi and Neymar, Galtier warned them

The start of the Paris SG season is going perfectly for the moment, and the arrival of the Champions League will serve as a splendid test this Tuesday with the reception of Juventus Turin.

A match match or my MNM 2.0 will inevitably be expected, after the big disappointments of last season. This time, the three players finally seem to have the level expected, and their agreement is more effective than ever on the ground. They are involved in almost all of PSG’s goals, and make the capital club look like a machine ready to march on Europe. It must be said that defects of the Pochettino era have been noted, and corrected by the new Parisian coach.

Galtier puts an end to a fault of the Pochettino era

PSG is in any case clearly no longer the same as last season, and this is no coincidence. Indeed, Christophe Galtier also watched the matches of the previous year, and noted a major defect. Lionel Messi and Neymar who come to get balls in their own half of the field to get lost in dribbling and pass very far from the opposing goal, it’s something that the Parisian coach no longer wants to see. The instruction has been passed, it is up to players like Marco Verratti or Vitinha to fulfill this role in the transition and the construction of the game. The Portuguese is in this an important element in the eyes of the former coach of Lille and Nice , and allows Lionel Messi and Neymar to stop wasting time getting the ball back up.





Now that they are closer to the goal, the PSG stars are involved in the goals of their team. A simple and logical principle, but which demonstrates that Galtier no longer allows Messi, Neymar or Mbappé to come and make their team lose ground by teasing the leather away from the goal. The best way to get injured for Neymar, never so comfortable as when he enters the opposition’s penalty area, while Messi delights in weaving between the opposing defenders. Attacking stars tuned and more efficient, the bet is won for everyone, even if observers will now be eager to see if this new PSG can align this same kind of performance in the Champions League. Like this Tuesday against Juventus Turin.