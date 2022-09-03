Foot PSG – PSG: Messi overtaken by the fashionable controversy

Author of an excellent start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is involved in a controversy. An anti-globalization association denounces the numerous movements of its private jet in recent months. Dozens of flights that would have caused enormous CO2 emissions.

In the preparation for the Ligue 1 match in Nantes this Saturday evening, and the clash against Juventus Turin on Tuesday in the Champions League, Lionel Messi would have done well without this controversy. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is singled out by Attac (association for the taxation of financial transactions and for citizen action) because of the use of his private jet. Because between the beginning of June and the end of August, his Gulfstream V would have made a total of 52 flights.

From June to August, Messi made 52 flights with his private jet, which is 1,502 tons of CO2. That’s as much as a Frenchman in 150 years. But the restriction of its use is “next to the plate” according to Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Energy Transition, so everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/TqiEZWmprI — Attac France (@attac_fr) September 2, 2022

In any case, this is the estimate of the Twitter account @laviondebernard, which notes the movements of the private planes of public figures. Difficult to say if the number announced is accurate since for its part, the FlightAware site has more than 60 flights for Lionel Messi’s jet, which would have landed in particular in Barcelona, ​​​​Valencia, São Paulo, Tenerife, Rosario, Miami or even in Caracas. during summer. All these flights would have caused the emissions of 1500 tons of CO2, which corresponds to the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years!

Messi didn’t make all those trips

Suddenly, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is targeted by Attac who describes him as one of these ” ultra-rich ” who ” destroy the planet “. In his defense, Lionel Messi is not necessarily the author of all the trips counted. The Argentinian has several times lent or rented his jet which, for example, traveled between Figari and Valencia on Wednesday, while the player was in Toulouse with his teammates. Nevertheless, the Pulga will have to face criticism on one of the sensitive subjects of the moment.