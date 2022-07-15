Foot PSG – PSG: Messi, Sergio Ramos, Spain is already hallucinating with Paris

Great enemies during many classicos in the past, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are now teammates at PSG. They get along very well to the point that the Argentinian offered a penalty to the Spaniard this Friday. Spain is still struggling to achieve.

In football, anything is possible. Yesterday’s enemies can become today’s friends. This is the case for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG. Long opposed in classicos Real Madrid-FC Barcelona often very rough, they were considered irreconcilable. Lionel Messi’s dribbling genius contrasted with the physical defense of Sergio Ramos. Both men were iconic for their teams at the time. Curiosity was great at the idea of ​​finding them in the same jersey in Paris. The least we can say is that they don’t hold grudges against each other.

Spain no longer recognizes Messi and Ramos

Indeed, since the beginning of their collaboration at PSG, the two men get along like long-time friends. Outings and dinners together, complicity in the field, their old tensions are forgotten. The best example was shown this Friday afternoon during the Parisian club’s first warm-up match against Quevilly-Rouen. Lionel Messi got a penalty and, instead of offering himself a new goal for his personal collection, he left the execution of the sentence to Sergio Ramos, who is also very good at the exercise. A gesture that did not leave the small world of football in Spain unmoved.

#Messi won the penalty and gave it to Ramos, who scored the goal. Now, I’ve seen everything in life 😂 pic.twitter.com/KAxmzMHzRh — Kashiful Haque (@haq_kashif29) July 15, 2022

Messi giving penalty to Ramos even after he uses to do this to him…

Most unselfish player ever. pic.twitter.com/ZMAO7aAFQv — Diya (@Diya1030) July 15, 2022

” Messi giving Ramos a penalty even after he did this to him… Most selfless player ever », « Messi offers a penalty to Ramos….. Ramos scores and celebrates with Messi, it’s always strange, I have to get used to it », « If someone had told me that Messi would be fouled and give the penalty to Ramos who would score later, I would have laughed at him “, did we quip on social networks. The AS newspaper began its article with this sentence: If we had been told ten years ago “, rejoicing nevertheless to see how well the two players got along and especially how quickly it was done. While Spain has to get used to this new situation, PSG can rub their hands. The Parisian club is aware that with such a united group it will be able to reach the heights of Europe.