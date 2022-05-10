Foot PSG – PSG: Messi signs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar applauds

While Kylian Mbappé took advantage of his day off to visit Madrid, Lionel Messi went to Saudi Arabia. Nothing to startle in Qatar.

After the draw against Troyes on Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes (2-2), Paris Saint-Germain players obtained two days off granted by Mauricio Pochettino. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi took advantage of this break to go to Madrid, which did not fail to excite the Spanish media. For his part, Lionel Messi went to Saudi Arabia. To everyone’s surprise, La Pulga has become a tourism ambassador for the Gulf country, which maintains cold relations with Qatar, even if the situation has improved in recent years. On his official Instagram account, Lionel Messi posted a photo of himself aboard a boat in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Tourism Board account also posted a snap of Lionel Messi with the following caption: “From the Red Sea to historic Jeddah, the adventure of a lifetime awaits”.

Lionel Messi Ambassador of Saudi Tourism





A partnership between Lionel Messi and Saudi Arabia welcomed by Ahmed Al-Khatib, Saudi Minister of Tourism. “Today I welcome Lionel Messi and his friends to Saudi Arabia for a special holiday. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom, nor will it be his last, and I am happy to announce Messi as Saudi Tourism Ambassador.” he launched, quite proud to count Lionel Messi among his ambassadors. Beyond taking advantage of the aura of Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia sends a strong message to certain countries and in particular Qatar, which owns Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been two opposing countries since the beginning of the 90s and were, for example, opposed between 2017 and 2021 during the Gulf crisis.

Messi warned PSG

The leaders of the two camps have recently calmed things down, on the political as well as sports and media aspects, the pirate satellite BeoutQ, which systematically pirated sports TV rights, having for example been sidelined. And before the World Cup, which will take place in Qatar in 2022, it is a whole region that wants to shine by paying for the biggest football stars, without this triggering international controversy between the two countries. It must be said that when signing at PSG, Lionel Messi had informed his leaders of the possibility of an agreement in this direction. And that had posed no problem for the Qatari owners of the Parisian club, who had planned to travel to Saudi Arabia last winter before the Covid postponed this new rapprochement.