Foot PSG – PSG: Messi too strong, the price of tickets will increase

The performance of PSG delighted everyone on Saturday evening in Clermont. In particular, the match of Lionel Messi author of a masterful goal at the end of the game. The Clermont coach, Pascal Gastien, was admiring, measuring how lucky he was to have been present.

Gone are the disappointments of the Pochettino era, make way for the return of the beautiful game with Christophe Galtier. Over the past two seasons, PSG has not always been attractive in Ligue 1 against more modest opponents. Saturday evening, for the resumption of the championship, it was very different. The Parisian club offered a recital on the lawn of Clermont. 5-0 with fine goals from its stars Neymar and Lionel Messi. High point of the evening, the return of the Argentinian for the fifth goal which raised a whole stadium.

Gastien, first fan of Lionel Messi

Beyond the Auvergne public, the opponents of PSG on Saturday evening had to bow to such a demonstration. This is the case of Pascal Gastien, the coach of Clermont Foot. Apostle of the beautiful collective game, he particularly appreciated the performance of his prestigious Parisian opponent. If the slap suffered hurts, Gastien considers himself lucky to have witnessed such a spectacle from PSG and in particular from Lionel Messi. The sevenfold Golden Ball made the Clermont technician happy.

🔟 | That was perfect! Lionel Messi v Clermont Foot: 👌 88 keys

⚽️ 2 goals

🎯 6 shots/4 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🎁 2 big chances created

🔑 4 key passes

💨 5/7 successful dribbling

📈 10 SofaScore rating A spectacular way to open the new league campaign! 👏👏#CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/pkPP1n2cwW — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 6, 2022

” It’s a talent… what do you want me to tell you… magnificent! We can pay to see players like that! I’m lucky, I don’t pay, I get paid to see players like that. It’s extraordinary ! I can not complain “, he confided on Messi in a press conference before adding about PSG: “ They are impressive. I’m not surprised, we saw them in friendly matches and against Nantes. If they continue like this, I think they are not far from achieving their goals. […] I saw very great players. It’s also good for people from Auvergne who come to see us, that there is quality in front of them. But I think we also have quality players “. Admiration for Messi, the other L1 clubs may have but it will surely be mixed with the fear of suffering a punishment of a sevenfold golden ball found.