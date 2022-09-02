Foot PSG – PSG: Messi very touched by this end of transfer window

At the end of the transfer window, PSG has not been idle to make room in its locker room and in its payroll. The departures were linked, with in particular those of Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera, two close to Lionel Messi.

This summer has definitely marked a change of cycle at PSG. The sporting direction has been changed in depth, the state of mind is much better and the workforce has been turned upside down in both directions. If recruitments do not usually pose too many problems, sales have often been the Achilles heel of Parisians. This changed during this summer transfer window with a large number of players sold, on loan or via permanent transfers. Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera among others have all left Paris. What to make the happiness of the PSG, of certain supporters but not of all the Parisian players.

Messi pays tribute to Paredes and Herrera

This is the case of one of the locker room executives, Lionel Messi. We know the Argentinian is very close to his compatriots and in particular to Leandro Paredes. The departure of his teammate in selection, on the side of Juventus Turin, particularly affects him but it is not the only one. Indeed, more surprisingly, he had a good relationship with Basque Ander Herrera, leaving for Athletic Bilbao. La Pulga paid tribute to the two men on Instagram.





“ Much success in your new challenge, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together! And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed me from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga “, he wrote. Messi will console himself by telling himself first that the two players are only on loan from PSG. Then, it will not be long before he sees Leandro Paredes again, exactly one week. The Argentinian will return to the Park with Juventus of Angel Di Maria, another of his lieutenants from whom he is an orphan, for the start of the Champions League.