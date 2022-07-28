Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar and Arsenal, a divorce before marriage

After Chelsea at the start of the transfer window, it is at Arsenal that the name of Neymar has been very briefly whispered in recent days. But, the Brazilian is not interested in this transfer. For Ray Parlor, this is good because this recruitment is not interesting.

Neymar is having a start to the summer as eventful as some of his finest evenings. The Brazilian’s position within PSG is not always very clear despite his recent contract extension until 2027. A departure is not excluded, especially as some European clubs are considering this possibility. This is particularly the case in England with Chelsea at the start of the summer. As the transfer window progresses, Thomas Tuchel begins to consider such a recruitment to strengthen his attack, even if it was not his first choice at the start. For its part, PSG will be open to any possibility if ever this results in a transfer and therefore a departure from its number 10. And this even if Neymar demonstrates at the start of the season, his seriousness, his desire to do well and his very honorable level already found.





After Chelsea and Manchester City, recently, it’s Arsenal’s turn to have been linked to Neymar by the Anglo-Saxon press. Timidly, as the fact that the London club is not qualified for the Champions League is likely to be prohibitive. But the formation of Mikel Arteta showed a beautiful face this summer, especially in the transfer window. The Gunners are already very active in the market, having recently secured Citizens Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Neymar and Arsenal, it will be no on both sides

But, the rumors concerning an arrival of Neymar at the Gunners do not seem destined to be confirmed in the near future. Indeed, the PSG player is not interested in this career plan and his annual salary of nearly 40 million euros is far too important for Arsenal’s finances. The London club has already splurged, but seems to be back in a circle where the collective takes precedence and youth grows, two elements that do not immediately bring Neymar to mind. In any case, the Parisian number 10 does not represent a good sporting affair for the Gunners according to the former midfielder of the club Ray Parlor. He would hinder another Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus.

” No, I don’t think I would have taken him from Arsenal. I think it might disturb people. They now have a player who is going to be Arsenal’s main man, Gabriel Jesus, and if Neymar came in then he wouldn’t be Arsenal’s star anymore. “, he said on the antenna of the radio TalkSport. Decidedly, Neymar is still struggling to achieve unanimity in Europe and his recent problems have made him a player more embarrassing than talented in the eyes of recruiters. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has a year of contract at Manchester United but is desperately looking for a base for the moment, Neymar is not necessarily the dream of the big European clubs. A disappointment that PSG will have to digest, as the idea of ​​seeing the Brazilian continue the adventure in Paris is growing every day. Christophe Galtier and the Parisian supporters will not complain, they who believe that the former FC Barcelona has the perfect capacity to carry the champion of France this season.