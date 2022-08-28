Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar and Messi at the heart of a scandal in Israel

The Champions League draw put Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa on the road to PSG and its stars. Enough to trip players from the Israeli club who have gone a little too far on social networks.

Since Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain has known precisely its schedule for the group stage of the Champions League with a first match on September 6 at the Parc des Princes against Juventus and a last trip to Turin on November 2. Meanwhile, PSG will face twice Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. And it is an understatement to say that the trip to the Israeli training, scheduled for September 14, already excites everyone. And if the expectation of the supporters is enormous, it is also the case within the locker room of the club of the coastal city, to the point that certain players expressed their joy to cross Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the others Parisian stars in a very expansive way. And even too much to the taste of the Israeli leaders who tapped the fingers of two of them.

PSG on its way, Haifa is overjoyed





Reacting without delay to the announcement of the two upcoming matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Dolev Haziza, Israeli international attacking midfielder, and Omer Atzili, the striker from the same club, caused a stir by claiming via social networks a jersey to Lionel Messi and Neymar. ” T shirt all us please @LeoMessi @neymarjr “, demanded the next two opponents of PSG without asking too many questions about the timing of this request three weeks before a Champions League match, the importance of which is not insignificant. On the side of the Israeli leaders, we moderately appreciated that the two players have already come to claim a jersey from the two stars. And Barak Bakhar, the coach of Maccabi Haifa demanded and obtained on the message of Dolev Haziza and Omer Atzili to be removed immediately, the coach being ulcerated to see the behavior of his two players.





Asked about this preposterous request, Dolev Haziza admitted that he got carried away after the draw, confident that the announcement that PSG would be on the road to Maccabi Haifa had tripped the club’s locker room. ” We watched the draw in our locker room. It was absolutely amazing, it was like a volcano. We play against three of the best players in the world. It is simply huge! I still can’t believe it. It’s no secret that Neymar is my favorite player. He and Messi are football gods! “, confided the Israeli international, who is not the first to crack like this when crossing paths with legendary footballers, whether you are a supporter of the champions of France or not.





We remember that last year, when Lionel Messi debuted with PSG, it was in Reims, Predrag Rajkovic, the goalkeeper of the Champagne club, had squarely arrived on the field after the meeting with his very young son and had put it in the arm of the Pulga for a souvenir photo. A few years ago, it was Stéphane Moulin, then coach of Angers, who in the middle of a match at the Parc des Princes had asked Neymar to give him his jersey once the match was over, it was a question of making a gift to his son, a fan of the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain.