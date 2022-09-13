Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar and Messi disappointed by France?

Disappointing last season, Neymar and Lionel Messi made an exceptional start to the league in the colors of PSG.

In poor form last season, Neymar returned to his best level to the delight of Paris Saint-Germain supporters. Like Lionel Messi, who is also playing at a much higher level than last season, the Brazilian gives the impression of finally being perfectly up to expectations in France and in this specific case in Paris. But according to Giovane Élber, former OL and Bayern Munich striker, Neymar is not really that happy in France. Asked by BeIN Sports, the former French champion with OL expressed his doubts about the happiness of Lionel Messi and Neymar. According to him, it is only when the little music of the Champions League starts to sound that the two PSG stars really vibrate.

Neymar and Messi not flourishing in L1?





“I don’t feel like he’s fulfilled” explained the former striker of Olympique Lyonnais and Bayern Munich at the microphone of BeInSports, before continuing. “Neymar and Messi are happy when they play in the Champions League but not in Ligue 1. Maybe they thought that France is at the level of Spain and England, but it’s not yet the case “ dropped Giovane Elber, for whom Lionel Messi and Neymar are very far from being fulfilled in France, despite the very competitive level of Paris Saint-Germain. Despite everything, Ligue 1 has shown an extremely interesting level since the start of the season. And even if the French championship is not up to the Premier League or La Liga, the level seen since the start of the season seems quite high, as evidenced for example by the good results of OM, tied points with PSG at the start of the season.