Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar and Messi do not have a secret plan

In a few weeks now, the World Cup in Qatar will open its doors. An event eagerly awaited by Parisians Neymar Jr and Leo Messi.

PSG has been experiencing some turbulence since the start of the season. But among the big satisfactions to note for the capital club, we can mention Neymar Jr and Leo Messi. The two Ile-de-France stars are enjoying themselves and already displaying maddening statistics. The Brazilian has 12 goals and 9 assists, the Argentinian has 8 goals and 8 assists. A very good omen for PSG and Christophe Galtier. However, some doubts remain around the fact that Neymar and Messi are still concerned at this point in Paris after the World Cup in Qatar. Because this highly anticipated event will most certainly be the last for the two former Barça players. An opinion that Romain Beddouk finds difficult to understand.

Neymar and Messi, PSG can be reassured

On the antenna France Blue Paris, the journalist did not fail to give his opinion on the subject. According to him, Neymar and Messi will still be in great shape after the World Cup in Qatar. “They say they won’t perform well this season just because there’s the World Cup and after that, on December 20, their season would be over… PSG would just be a giant gym that would allow these players to stay in shape for their national team. I’m not going to minimize the World Cup. Each preparation is focused on this objective. (…) But to think that players like Neymar or Messi cannot be motivated by the Champions League, which remains the biggest club competition in the world and which can allow them to continue writing their legend, is greatly underestimate the character of these champions. Neymar has only won the Champions League once. Messi won it four times between 2006 and 2015 but none for seven years… I won’t question these stars’ thirst for trophies. They will remain involved after the World Cup so that PSG can take advantage of it and reach the heights.said Romain Beddouk, confident about the end of the season for the stars of PSG, despite the World Cup.





As a reminder, France, Argentina and Brazil are among the favorites to win the competition. Paris should therefore not very quickly recover its attacking trio, made up of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Leo Messi.. Knowing that the Ligue 1 season will start again on December 28, the Professional Football League having taken advantage of this change in the calendar imposed on the 2022 World Cup to finally realize its dream, to have two days of Ligue 1 championship during the end of year celebrations. year. Still, it is not obvious that the PSG will be able to align all its stars, which would be a bad blow to this boxing day with French sauce.