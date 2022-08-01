Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar and Messi, Galtier’s first feat

Scorers against Nantes on Sunday evening (4-0), Neymar and Lionel Messi show a great level one week before the resumption of Ligue 1.

Disappointing last season, where they generally left Kylian Mbappé to carry Paris Saint-Germain on his young shoulders, Lionel Messi and Neymar had the opportunity to shine on Sunday evening against Nantes in the Trophée des Champions, a match for which Mbappé was suspended . The Argentinian and the Brazilian didn’t let the opportunity pass by both achieving a superb match. Double scorer, Neymar was resplendent just like Lionel Messi, author of the goal of the opening of the score. Delighted with the performance of the two Parisian attackers after the match, Marquinhos highlighted the work of Christophe Galtier, whose choice questioned the Parisian supporters a month and a half ago but who managed to get the best out of the PSG stars according to Marquinhos . A first great feat for the OGC Nice coach, waiting to see if it will last over time.

Neymar and Messi more fulfilled with Galtier?

🔝🏆 𝑳𝒆𝒐 𝑴𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊 named best player of the #TDC2022 ! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JarOe4vtJk — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 31, 2022

“It showed on the pitch today, Messi was very comfortable in a position he likes. I think the coach managed to bring out the best of the players today, it was seen in everyone’s performance, from Ney, from Messi » appreciates Marquinhos about Lionel Messi before continuing. “We wanted to win no matter how, but with the way, so much the better, adds the former AS Roma player. We had worked well, we had prepared well and it showed on the pitch, during the production, the team was compact. We did what was necessary and the result is there. Galtier/Pochettino? They are different philosophies and schemes. We are entering a new stage. There were some great things last year and there are some this season too. You always have to look on the bright side and forget the bad things that have happened” launched Marquinhos, refusing to fall into the game of journalists by comparing Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier, but who seems delighted with the turn of events at PSG under the leadership of the native of Marseille. Let’s hope it lasts for the capital club as well as for Neymar and Lionel Messi.