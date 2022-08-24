Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar assaulted a third time by an obsessed

Neymar is the center of attention at Paris Saint-Germain, as the Brazilian star is making an incredible start to the season. But for some, the striker doesn’t deserve all the attention he currently gets.

Whether Neymar is good or bad with PSG, the Brazilian number 10 is attracting the spotlight. Often criticized in the past, the former Barcelonan has just played three games at a level that we no longer knew him at this moment of the season. Because the Parisian striker, without even counting the Champions Trophy, scored five goals and made six assists in three Ligue 1 games. Sunday, against LOSC, Neymar flew over the meeting, silencing those who reproach him for not no longer be in a condition to be a natural candidate for the Ballon d’Or, which he was at Barça. But there is still a consultant, a former Paris Saint-Germain player himself who is firing red balls at Neymar, it is obviously Jérôme Rothen. In one week, the latter delivered three murderous chronicles against number 10 of PSG, the latest of which is quite violent.

Neymar has not reimbursed the 200 million paid by PSG





At the microphone of RMC, where he has his own show, the former PSG midfielder tortured Neymar, whom he does not trust, despite the performances since the start of the championship. ” His stats are still amazing at Paris Saint-Germain, but when you recruit Neymar you don’t just recruit statistics. He also had to bring more stability, consistency in the results, and then we also have to talk about the number of games he should have played. He missed many games and some that were decisive. And why did he miss them? Because of his lifestyle, because he took PSG over the leg while Paris invested more than 200 million euros in him with a substantial salary. In terms of profitability, Neymar is missing a lot of things “Said the consultant, who was not going to stop there in his brutal attack against the Brazilian.





Secondly, Jérôme Rothen would tackle the general behavior of the PSG star. “ I remain vigilant on everything that we can see of Neymar today. Why over the 5 years at PSG, has he never arrived so sharp? Simply because there was no World Cup in November. He was not obliged in past seasons to arrive with 5 kilos too much and that causes injuries, add to that fiestas, lack of sleep, recovery, and in the end you get injured. So I remain vigilant, even if he is having a very good start to the season, like his match against Lille, but when the pace picks up in September, with matches of a different intensity than what the ‘we have seen since the start of the season, without insulting the clubs concerned. We will see if he will not lose as has been the case for 5 years, or if he will continue to try to serve as best as possible for Mbappé. But he disappointed me so much, I find it hard to give him credit “Explains the former player, who opens the door to those who claim that by multiplying the chronicles against Neymar, Jérôme Rothen above all defends the interests of Kylian Mbappé, to whom he is close, even if he denies it.





On social networks, the RMC consultant took for his rank following these three offensive chronicles against Neymar in the space of a few days. ” But we don’t really care about the trust you place in him.. We especially know why the PSG don’t trust you.. the Mole.. », « Permanent bashing from @RothenJerome to Neymar… It’s getting tiresome. What’s the goal, he’s afraid he’ll overshadow Mbappe? At least when he was on vacation it was a real football show. That’s ridiculous! », « Rothen is the modern Platini, embittered towards young people who have a Rothen in each toe… », « His show is rather RothenMbappe Ignites “, The jokes fell on Jérôme Rothen, who knows however that the subject Neymar is particularly sensitive.